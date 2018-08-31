FOOD & DRINK
08/31/2018 05:45 am ET

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From August 2018

We're glad to see such a priority is being placed on chocolate chip cookies.
headshot
By Kristen Aiken

It’s impossible to keep up with everything posted to Instagram, but it’d be a shame to miss out on all the delicious recipes flooding the feeds. We’ve done the heavy lifting for you by finding the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in August.

There’s a decadent brownie recipe that utilizes a bounty of summer zucchini, two different recipes for chocolate chip cookies and a no-fuss pasta recipe that promises to make the most of ingredients in your pantry.

Check out the 10 most-liked foods from August below, and then follow HuffPost Taste on Instagram.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Summer Pasta Recipes
headshot
Kristen Aiken
Senior Editor of Food & Style, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Recipes Food And Cooking Chocolate Chip Cookie
The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From August 2018
CONVERSATIONS