Every month, we round up the 10 most-liked recipes from the HuffPost Taste Instagram account. Our lists have been dominated by comfort foods and chocolate-y desserts all winter and spring, but we’re finally starting a see a shift.

Warmer weather has made Instagrammers begin to crave avocado salads, vegetable-packed summer minestrones, towering wedge salads and Neapolitan ice cream pops.

Because we’re just starting to dip our toes into summer, there are still some pancakes, doughnuts and breakfast grilled cheeses in the mix. Maybe next month we’ll dive head-first into full-on summer fare, but we’ll have to wait and see.