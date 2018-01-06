Top 10 spin words in the news this week | The Knife Media

Jens Erik Gould, Contributor
(The Knife Media) We use the word “spin” to refer to words and phrases that aren’t fact-based or measurable. Instead, they’re inherently vague or dramatic, and when reporters use them they’re often presenting their own opinion as if it were fact. Such language is useful in some types of writing, such as novels or poetry, but it doesn’t lend itself to objective news.  

Check out our top picks for spin in this week’s news, along with a brief explanation of why these words are particularly important to detect.

  1. EXPLOSIVE
  2. BRAZEN EXTREME
  3. BATTERED
  4. IGNITED
  5. STEALTHILY
  6. BUYING BONA FIDES
  7. ENTANGLED
  8. COPIOUS
  9. FLOURISH
  10. UNWITTING BUFFOON

Written by Julia Berry López and Leah L. Mottishaw

Edited by Julia Berry López, Jens Erik Gould and Rosa Laura Junco

