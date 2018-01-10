Top 11 Influencers & Entrepreneurs in Boston!!

Boston you know this, we are full of talented people! It does not matter what industry or craft; from fashion designers, videographers, fitness trainers and anything else you can think of, we have it on lock! But there is one BIG problem. For years we have heard the story, that if you want to make it big then you have to move out of Boston.

Well in 2018, its time to change that narrative! Let’s start to celebrated who we have, boast them up and give them the platform they need to shine. As the quote states, “it’s time to appreciate what we have before it turns into what we had.” Sooooo, let me introduce to you my list of up an coming entrepreneurs and influencers that I believe is up next. It’s just the matter of time until they are holding the torch! Get excited and start to feel proud! If you are not following their journey, make sure you start to now!

“it’s time to appreciate what we have before it turns into what we had.”

Charlene

Charlene Tareese, when not in a classroom empowering the youth, is an artistically inclined individual looking to express her talents on any inspirational platform. Whether it's passionately singing, painting or modeling, she's always inspired to create something meaningful that connects with people from all walks of life.

Bryan

Bryan Trench, also known as ArtofficialAvi, is an event curator, professional photographer and producer creating unique opportunities for music producers through his brands, The Stew Showcase and Beat Club Podcast, cofound by Dee Loopz and Mark Merren.

Berlhey

Berlhey Narcisse is the founder and CEO of BÈL Monique, a digital magazine that puts everyday black women on the cover of every issue, through empowering editorial experiences. Recently featured on Fox 25 News, and having partnered with Nathalia JMag of Emmy nominated show Project Runway - Berlhey is passionate about making everyday black women the celebrities of their communities.

Royale

Royale L’Radin is a Transformational Speaker who has embarked on a journey to inspire, motivate and transform the masses using his life experiences. Through his determination of building a better tomorrow and his philosophy of “Revolution to Inspire”, Royale is building a community center in Stoughton, MA.

Farrah

Farrah Jean, who operates under the pseudonym of Farrah Evita for all social media handle, is a gifted web developer that specializes in digital media marketing, as well as creative directing for local artists in Boston. She is also known to host creative shows throughout the city as well as create content through visual sketches, short stories, and designing!

Dante

Dante is a filmmaker and photographer from Roslindale. He spends most of his time crafting images and film concepts that piece together a story for all of us to love. His skills and passion for the photography has afforded him to photograph 48 of 50 states while having the unique opportunity to interview hundreds of artist and celebrities.

Tatianna

Tatianna is a model, brand strategist and a lifestyle blogger from Boston. She enjoys helping individuals build their brands and social media presence. Her brand “lovebetter” is all about striving to be the best version of yourself. Through being transparent, she reaching out to pull the future and current millennials up!

David

David Arituce is an entrepreneur, public speaker and owner of Fitness Studio, One Life Physique (O.L.P) - servicing Dorchester, MA and surrounding areas. O.L.P was established in 2014 and expanded from a 400 sq. ft. location to a 3,700 sq. ft. location, in just under 3 years. Now offering a variety of programs to over 100 members; O.L.P promotes a fit and healthy lifestyle within the community; through custom workouts, for members at all fitness levels.

Jocelyn

For all things Brand Ambassador related, Jocelyn is your go to person! She is a passionate entrepreneur with a purpose of “living your best life”. Through social media and in person sales, Jocelyn is providing fashion & business consulting, styling and co- owner of an online store, JocelynMercedes.bigcartel.com.

Makensy

Makensy Nicolas is the Founder & CEO of Bourgeois Clothes. Beginning his journey 3 years ago, his clothing line all started when shopping for his son and himself felt fruitless. Like many successful entrepreneurs, he took the problem and made Bourgeois Clothing become the solution! The inspiration behind Bourgeois clothing designs is a cross combination between his own personal style, Boston’s urban fashion scene and his Haitian roots.

Cathy