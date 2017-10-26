Top 4 Nigerian Billionaire Entrepreneurs Giving Back to Their Region

We often hear about all the different philanthropic organizations and individuals coming from the western world. These charitable foundations give and act with the intention of improving the lives, health, and standard of living for many individuals across the African continent. Organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Clinton Foundation give and do so much for the downtrodden in Africa.

However, it should be noted that the western world is not alone in tackling issues of poverty, health, disease, and lack of water for those in need in Africa. Many native African entrepreneurs are also doing astounding work for their region and countries in Africa.

Nigeria, due to its huge oil and energy sector, has given rise to many local billionaires. Of these, several actively engage in their own charitable endeavors, either through their own foundations or by private donations. These successful philanthropists are an inspiration and give hope to many who care about the suffering of many in the African continent. Here are a few of the billionaire Nigerian philanthropists dedicated to giving back to their region:

Benedict Peters

Born in Nigeria in 1966, Benedict Peters attended the University of Benin, where he studied Geography and Regional Planning. Peters formed the Aiteo Group, a massively successful oil and energy conglomerate which has recently become a household name in Nigeria after sponsoring the Nigerian Federation Cup. Aiteo Group is considered a leader in the energy field, due to its success and pragmatic approach and view for African energy.

With an estimated worth of $2.7bn, Peters is also a major philanthropist in Nigeria. Named “CEO of the Year” by Leadership News Nigeria, he is involved in a wide range of humanitarian endeavors and is bent on giving back to the region.

On his own, Peters provides educational and business grants, as well as personal donations to many individuals and groups throughout the Nigerian region. Peters’ Aiteo Group has also donated roughly 30 million Nigerian Naira in supplies to the Adamawa State to help internally displaced persons for Project Nigeria. Moreover, Peters created the Joseph Agro Foundation, with a mission of improving the standard of life for rural farmers by creating educational opportunities, attacking unemployment, and promoting responsible water usage.

Folorunsho Alakija

Known as one of Africa’s richest women, Folorunsho is a business tycoon and vice chairperson of the Nigerian oil company, Famfa Oil. Folorunsho did not attend university, yet still managed to work her way to wealth. She ran a series of successful businesses across many industries, and is considered an inspiration to many women. With an estimated net worth of $2.1bn, she has recently surpassed Oprah Winfrey as the top richest woman of African descent.

Folorunsho created her Rose of Sharon Foundation, with the aim of helping widows and orphans by giving scholarships for education as well as business grants. Formed in 2008, her foundation has created a network of thousands of widows and orphans, sending many to university, giving interest-free loans, creating residential and business accommodation, as well as providing some healthcare and legal services.

Aliko Dangote

Ranked by Forbes as the richest person in Africa with an estimated worth of $12.5bn, Aliko Dangote is the owner of the Dangote Group, an international industrial conglomerate. Dangote Group started with a mere $3,500 loan from Aliko’s uncle, and he has built his organization up to be the largest industrial conglomerate in Western Africa.

Though he does not run his own charitable foundation, Dangote has personally given millions of dollars’ worth of private donations for educational resources throughout Nigeria and the region of Western Africa. He also donated almost a million dollars in 2014 to the Nigerian government, to help the fight against ebola.

Tony Elumelu

Elumelu is a billionaire economist and entrepreneur. Himself a chairman of both The United Bank for Africa, as well as Transcorp, an energy and agribusiness conglomerate, Elumelu is relatively new to the billionaire class, with an estimated net worth of $1bn. He was even listed on the Forbes list of “Africa’s 20 Most Powerful People” in 2012.