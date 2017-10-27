Top 5 Adventure & Special Interest Travel Blogs

Michele has everything under the sun on this blog, from travel based on Star Wars backdrops to coffee plantations to trips based on touring the great libraries of Europe to the shady travel exploits of an anonymous artifact hunter that Michele has dubbed the “Mystery Traveler”. Michele has a unique perspective on travel and her blog’s unified focus is interest-based travel. This particular blog is my favorite. It’s full of adventure and great travel insight complemented by engaging photography.
A top blog for adventure travel with adventures documented in photographs spanning the continents, from bungee jumping to swimming with the sharks, from kayaking with hippos and crocodiles to jungle safaris, this is an adventure blog not to miss.
This blog has a unique emphasis on travel experiences in all their forms including food, festivals, local customs, and excursions. Christina’s adventures are well documented in immersive photographs and posts that are worth checking out before your very own travel adventure.
This blog created by a former economics professor and travel columnist is full of tips and tricks to get great travel bargains that allow you to experience your own adventures firsthand at affordable rates. The blog also has great information on newest travel trends. I always find the content very useful.
In this blog, Becky and Gray seek out often overlooked or marginalized locations (and some well-known ones as well) and spin travel gold from them. It is always inspiring to see the way in which the magic of places relegated to second- and third-class travel status shine and take on a magic of their own in this must-read blog.
