Top 5 Adventure & Special Interest Travel Blogs

1. Travel Favorites

Michele has everything under the sun on this blog, from travel based on Star Wars backdrops to coffee plantations to trips based on touring the great libraries of Europe to the shady travel exploits of an anonymous artifact hunter that Michele has dubbed the “Mystery Traveler”. Michele has a unique perspective on travel and her blog’s unified focus is interest-based travel. This particular blog is my favorite. It’s full of adventure and great travel insight complemented by engaging photography.

Expert Vagabond - Adventure Travel and Photography

2. Expert Vagabond

A top blog for adventure travel with adventures documented in photographs spanning the continents, from bungee jumping to swimming with the sharks, from kayaking with hippos and crocodiles to jungle safaris, this is an adventure blog not to miss.

Chasing Travel - Things To See & Do

3. Chasing Travel

This blog has a unique emphasis on travel experiences in all their forms including food, festivals, local customs, and excursions. Christina’s adventures are well documented in immersive photographs and posts that are worth checking out before your very own travel adventure.

Plan Your Escape - Secrets of Travelling for Less

4. Plan Your Escape

This blog created by a former economics professor and travel columnist is full of tips and tricks to get great travel bargains that allow you to experience your own adventures firsthand at affordable rates. The blog also has great information on newest travel trends. I always find the content very useful.

Global Grasshopper - For The Road Less Travelled

5. Global Grasshopper

In this blog, Becky and Gray seek out often overlooked or marginalized locations (and some well-known ones as well) and spin travel gold from them. It is always inspiring to see the way in which the magic of places relegated to second- and third-class travel status shine and take on a magic of their own in this must-read blog.

