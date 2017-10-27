Top 5 Adventure & Special Interest Travel Blogs

Michele has everything under the sun on this blog, from travel based on Star Wars backdrops to coffee plantations to trips based on touring the great libraries of Europe to the shady travel exploits of an anonymous artifact hunter that Michele has dubbed the “Mystery Traveler”. Michele has a unique perspective on travel and her blog’s unified focus is interest-based travel. This particular blog is my favorite. It’s full of adventure and great travel insight complemented by engaging photography.

Expert Vagabond - Adventure Travel and Photography

A top blog for adventure travel with adventures documented in photographs spanning the continents, from bungee jumping to swimming with the sharks, from kayaking with hippos and crocodiles to jungle safaris, this is an adventure blog not to miss.

Chasing Travel - Things To See & Do

This blog has a unique emphasis on travel experiences in all their forms including food, festivals, local customs, and excursions. Christina’s adventures are well documented in immersive photographs and posts that are worth checking out before your very own travel adventure.

Plan Your Escape - Secrets of Travelling for Less

This blog created by a former economics professor and travel columnist is full of tips and tricks to get great travel bargains that allow you to experience your own adventures firsthand at affordable rates. The blog also has great information on newest travel trends. I always find the content very useful.

Global Grasshopper - For The Road Less Travelled