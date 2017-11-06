Top 5 Benefits of Prenatal Vitamins During Pregnancy

I am the proud father of 2 beautiful daughters. My daughters get all their beauty from their Mother, my beautiful wife. I can remember both pregnancies like they were yesterday. Being the excited Husband , I wanted to make sure my Wife was as healthy as she possibly could be during her pregnancy. With this said, I did a lot of research on the proper nutrition during pregnancy. I focused especially on vitamin supplementation and found out that not all vitamins are created equal. There are specific reasons why pregnant women should take the best prenatal vitamins one can take . Here are the Top 5 reasons why:

1. They Help Lower The Risk of Birth Defects

One of the main nutrients in prenatal vitamins is folic acid, which many women don’t get enough of in their diets. And folic acid deficiency has been linked to birth defects in some infants. Prenatal vitamins also commonly include the omega-3 fatty acid docoshexaenoic acid (DHA), which can help with brain development and vision. While fish is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acid, there is concern regarding fish consumption and mercury toxicity while pregnant, meaning pregnant women must rely on supplementation.

DHA is the epitome of “brain food.” In the first year alone, baby’s brain will double in size. Some of this growth is thanks to fat in baby’s diet both before and after birth.

DHA is a special kind of fat that can help the development of myelin sheath, a coating surrounding the brain’s many axons. This myelin helps nerve cells communicate more quickly, allowing your tot to think fast and make more connections.

If that’s not enough, DHA plays a role in healthy visual development and may reduce baby’s risk of asthma and allergies.

2. They Help Prevent Anemia

This is one of the main differences between regular multivitamins and prenatal vitamins is that prenatals contain much more iron. If you have issues with anemia, this extra iron can help. The Mayo Clinic warns, however, that too much iron can be dangerous, so consult with your health care provider if you notice side effects after taking prenatal vitamins.

3. They Help Fill the Nutritional Gaps If You have Dietary Restrictions

Some pregnant women are vegetarians or have some other dietary restrictions. Meeting all your dietary needs when your diet is restricted can be challenging. Getting B vitamins, for example, can be especially hard for vegetarians because the main dietary source of B vitamins is meat. Those with lactose intolerance, or who opt not to consume dairy, can benefit from the extra calcium and vitamin D in prenatal supplements.

4. They Help to avoid Pre-Eclampsia

When pregnant, there can be a situation where the protein in your kidney flows to the uterus, known as pre-eclampsia. And this can result in hypertension, which will eventually affect the proper development of the fetus. In fact, the child’s development can go awry due to such stressful conditions. To avoid such complications, it is recommended that you consume about 1200 mg of calcium each day. Consuming prenatal vitamins will naturally give your body such sufficient quantities of calcium, ensuring that you have a very low chance of contracting pre-eclampsia.

5. They Help Protect Heart Health For both the Child and The Mother

The caveat here being that you must take a prenatal that has the proper amount of calcium. Not all prenatals contain calcium. A deficiency of calcium can cause the fetus to develop abnormal heartbeats. And over a period of time, the condition can worsen and cause the child to be born with heart conditions and such. You can help your child avoid such a future by making sure that prenatal vitamins are an important part of your supplement intake.

BONUS: You Want That Healthy Pregnant Woman “Glow”

Now of course this is not a mandatory reason to take prenatals but it certainly helped my wife feel great about herself all through out her pregnancy. My Wife swore that the prenatals she was taking were doing wonders for her hair, skin and nails. When I did a little research I found out a lot of Women reported the same thing. In fact so much so that women continued to take the prenatal long after their pregnancy for this very reason.

What I found out about prenatals is that a lot of them contain Biotin. Biotin, which is part of the B vitamin group, has been used to treat hair loss and disorders. Biotin is present in many cosmetics, shampoos along with prenatal vitamins, so improving the condition of your hair may be another reason to take prenatal vitamins when not pregnant. Even celebrities such as Mindy Kaling swear by the practice!

Have you read our review of #ActifOrganics Prenatal Vitamin yet? Check it out here!https://t.co/RADyMjkzZl — Prenatals (@prenatalscom) September 14, 2017

Thanks for Reading