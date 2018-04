Etsy

Terrazzo is the pattern you've seen popping up everywhere, but didn't know the name of. The pattern is a fun way to add pops of color and print into teeny, tiny, unexpected places. "Today’s terrazzo stretches beyond the familiar flooring and countertop finishes," Johnson says, "Etsy sellers are incorporating patterns inspired by the confetti-like composite into ceramics, pillows, and even wallpaper." Searches for "terrazzo" on the site are up by 250 percent this year compared to 2017. Vases Illustration , $23; Terrazzo Pink Bamboo Plate , $11; Terrazzo Weekly Planner Notebook Stationary , $13; Terrazzo Tile Stickers (set of 4) , $8.