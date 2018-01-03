Top 5 Online Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs in their Life

For those of us who hang out in “Startup Land”, productivity tools come a dime a dozen. Yet, when I speak to entrepreneurs who operate beyond the startup bubble, they are rarely aware of these tools. As a result, they are missing out on technological innovations that could help take their businesses to the next level.

Therefore, in the spirit of sharing, I offer the top 5 online tools that have been game changers for my businesses. Here we go!

Mixmax

Email marketing and customer relationship management

Meet my newest secret weapon, Mixmax.

Mixmax is a Chrome extension that allows you to supercharge your email communications and get more out of your inbox. There’s so much you can do with Mixmax, including tracking email opens, clicks and all sorts of other email engagement.

It has mass email functionality similar to MailChimp or Constant Contact, but deploys in a way that feels direct and personal. Mixmax allows you to easily craft templates, which is becoming a Godsend as my email traffic picks up. And, it has email “enhancements” that allow you to build in all sorts of cool stuff directly in the email. For instance, I no longer use Doodle or Calendly because Mixmax allows me to share availability right in my email.

Simply put, it’s fancy. And I love it!

Trello

Project management and list building

When it comes to modern day project management and work flow applications, there are tons of options, and I’ve tried most of them. But what gives Trello the advantage is its user interface.

Trello is incredibly simple to use and comes with tons of smart features that allow you to build out complicated lists in a way that feels elegant and non-overwhelming.

Trello’s simple drag-and-drop feature makes it easy to move things around and its cache of breathtaking stock images add a beautifying effect that can’t be beat. There’s nothing like staring down a to-do list with the Swiss Alps in the background.

Fiverr

Freelancers and small projects

Fiverr is a global online marketplace where you’re able to source domestic and international freelancers for as little as $5 per job. Yes, that’s right…$5. No, it’s not a gimmick or click bait. I’ve had flyers, banners and business cards designed for $5. I’ve had videos edited for $5. I’ve had voiceovers conducted for $5.

Freelancers also take on custom jobs for more than $5. For instance, I’ve also spent hundreds on things like websites, explainer videos…even photo shoots. Yes, you’ll need to shop around, and not everyone is a winner. But at $5 per job, you can’t lose! And once you find your go-to sellers, your life is instantly made easier.

Slack

Group communications

Remember the old school chat room? Well, Slack offers a modern day twist on the concept. Slack is a messaging application for teams that allows team members to communicate with one another based on specific topics or priorities. Members are able to opt in or out of specific conversations or channels and you never have to worry about annoying email strings.

Slack has all the basic functionality you get with email like upload and search capabilities, along with modern upgrades like reaction emojis. I currently use Slack to support our online community, Founders of Color. And while it’s not a perfect tool, it allows our members to communicate on any number of topics in real time, without being too disruptive or intrusive.

Canva

Presentation and design

Few things irk me more than to see people use Microsoft Word to design flyers. Please, stop the madness! Thanks to Canva, you’ll never again have to use clunky word processing software for design.

Canva is design software that makes beautiful graphic design available to anyone. The site houses thousands of free templates for everything from invitations to infographics. Users are able to customize the templates with their own text, font, color pallet and more.

I primarily use Canva to develop presentations that I’d otherwise develop in Powerpoint. For me, Canva has made powerpoint near obsolete. And thank God for that!

Well, there you have it, my Top 5!

Now, it’s your turn. What are your Top 5?

---

Kelly Burton Ph.D. is an accomplished entrepreneur with over a decade’s experience launching and scaling start-up companies. She is the brains behind Founders of Color, a digital platform designed to help minority firms grow and is the CEO of its parent company Nexus Research Group, a social research firm that helps foundations and nonprofits do good in the world.