Top 5 Reasons To Crate Train Your Dog

I have to admit it, I am a big softy for my dogs. I adore my 4-legged “fur buddies” who are the most loyal and loving companions I could ever hope for. Most people love their dogs as much as I love mine, and most treat their dogs like a true member of the family, just like I do.

It’s because we love our dogs so much that a lot of us struggle with the idea of shoving our dogs in a crate when we are not around. I know I use to struggle with this idea. Like most, I don’t live on farm with lot’s of land, and I have an office I go to everyday as does my Wife. What this means is that for at least 8 hours a day our dogs are crated. It was NOT easy for me to get this place to do this to my “fur buddies”. I soon realized that crating my dogs was actually a very positive and healthy thing for my dogs. I want to share to with you the top 5 reasons why you should use dog crates for you beloved pet dogs..

1. Great Way To House Train

House training a new puppy or even younger dog can really be frustrating. But what most people don’t realize is that dogs desperately want to please their humans. So when they have their accidents in the house and we humans get annoyed because of it, our dogs truly do get sad and stress out because we are upset with them. Crates are great for house training. Dogs and puppies don’t like a soiled bed, so a properly sized crate is very useful to assist you in teaching your dog bladder and bowel control.

2. Crates Provide a Safe Space For You Dog

This was a huge one for me. I thought my dogs would hate their crates and be angry that I put them in there. But the crazy thing I realized is that my dogs actually learned to love their crates. They would even go in them with the crate doors left open just to hang out in a space that was truly their own.

I learned that dogs have a natural ‘denning’ instinct and crates can provide a haven for your dog when he / she is feeling stressed or tired and needs some downtime. Children especially, must be taught that when the dog is in his / her crate, whether by his own choice or by yours, that he is out of bounds for them and must be left alone.

3. It Helps Limit Damage

We have all seen those ‘dog shaming’ videos on the web, where we humans come home to find our furniture in a shambles?

Funny as they are, these disasters could have been avoided if the dog had been left in his crate with a bone or toy to chew on, instead of destroying the designer couch, eating red lipstick and chewing up some dollar bills. This also goes back to you dog feeling stressed out, guilty and sad as soon as they realize you are upset with them. Dogs tend to damage the furniture and such out of seperation anxiety, boredom or having a lot of nervous energy he or she is trying to burn off. Focus this energy, in a crate with a chew toy. Having your dog resting comfortably in his crate while you are not able to supervise him can lower anxiety for both you and your dog . Maybe you are cooking dinner or working on renovations where your pup could cause safety issues just by being underfoot. Having him tucked safely away will give you peace of mind.

4. Safer Vehicle Rides

Car travel in a crate is far safer for both of you than having your dog loose in the car.

Sure, it is cute to have your “fur buddy” ride shotgun with you but in reality it can be a disaster. Especially if your dog jumps around and moves around too much. I have a friend whose 6 month old black lab jumped forward from the back seat into the front while my friend was sitting in stop and go traffic. When his dog jump forward he hit the gear shift and popped the car into gear that immediately sent my friend careening into the car in front of him doing $$$ thousands of dollars of damage to his own car and the car in front of him. Play it safe put your buddy in a crate when traveling in a vehicle.

5. It Prepares Your Dog For the Inevitable Stay at a Vets Office

If your dog ever needs to stay overnight at the vet’s, he will be far less stressed when he is confined in the cage or run if he has already been crate trained. This was huge for us.

Despite my initial resistance to crate training my dogs, it has been an overall positive experience that actually has lowered the overall anxiety level of my dogs, which ultimately makes them healthier and happier dogs.

Thanks For Reading