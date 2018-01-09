Top 5 things the news recently missed | The Knife Media

(The Knife Media) We look to the news to learn about the world — and the world is rarely black and white. But often the media gives us limited viewpoints on a particular story, either by downplaying certain perspectives or leaving out key data that could have given us a more complete picture.

Our top 5 list explores those missing points of view in coverage ranging from the United Nations’ budget to the FCC vote on net neutrality.

1. Trump tweets about ‘nuclear button’

What’s the news? U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Twitter, saying “North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ … I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

One viewpoint in the media: Trump “boasted” about a “nuclear button,” even though it doesn’t actually exist. He’s foolish, and is increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. (For example, see AP)

What’s missing in most coverage? The president has posted threats and made seemingly insulting statements about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before, and relations have remained more or less the same. Given this precedent, the tweet might not have any practical consequences.

Why does this matter? Trump’s tweet may in itself impact bilateral relations or how the North Korean government perceives the U.S., but the media may compound these effects. By dramatizing the tweet and its significance, news outlets may be amplifying the amount of perceived “tension.”

2. Haley says missile is Iranian

What’s the news? U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said missile debris found in Saudi Arabia was determined to be of Iranian origin, in violation of a U.N. resolution. Iran “categorically” rejected the evidence as “unfounded” and “fabricated.” (Read the full Raw Data here.)

One viewpoint in US media: Iran is a threat, and the U.S. is helping by ramping up pressure on its government. It could lead to an escalation. (Try Politico, for instance.)

A viewpoint in Iranian media: The U.S. is falsely accusing and unjustly targeting Iran. Even the U.N. body hasn’t found it guilty of wrongdoing. (For example, see PressTV.)

What’s missing in most coverage? Most of it lacks a comprehensive view of both sides of the dispute (although some outlets, such as BBC, included more statements from both sides).

Why does it matter? One-sided coverage could encourage people from both countries’ to believe they are right without really understanding the other perspectives. This probably won’t promote conflict resolution and understanding.

Written by Leah Mottishaw and Julia Berry López

Edited by Julia Berry López, Jens Erik Gould and Rosa Laura Junco

