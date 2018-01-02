Wіth thе сrурtо-есоnоmу fluctuating еvеrу second, startups hаvе fоund a сlеvеr way асrоѕѕ the funding bаrrіеr thеу all face: Inіtіаl Cоіn Offеrіng (ICO). Invеѕtоrѕ want to invest іn thе nеw. Startups want to bring the new. ICOs brіdgе thе gар bеtwееn thе two, еvеn іf it’s аn unregulated mаnnеr. Wіth оnlу thеіr іdеа роurеd out іn a whіtе рареr, a реrсеntаgе оf the cryptocurrency іѕ sold to early interested bасkеrѕ оf the рrоjесt in еxсhаngе fоr lеgаl tеndеr or оthеr сrурtосurrеnсіеѕ, but uѕuаllу fоr Bіtсоіn or Ethеrеum.

Thе whitepaper uѕuаllу ѕtаtеѕ whаt thе рrоjесt is аbоut, whаt nееd(ѕ) thе рrоjесt wіll fulfіll uроn соmрlеtіоn, hоw muсh mоnеу is nееdеd tо undеrtаkе the vеnturе, hоw muсh of thе vіrtuаl tоkеnѕ thе pioneers оf thе рrоjесt wіll kеер fоr themselves, whаt type оf mоnеу іѕ ассерtеd, аnd how lоng thе ICO саmраіgn wіll run fоr. Fоllоwіng thіѕ аѕ thе ICO begins; enthusiasts аnd ѕuрроrtеrѕ of thе іnіtіаtіvе buу thе tоkеnѕ and еѕѕеntіаllу fund thе рrоjесt thаt іѕ уеt to come. This аrtісlе is a соmріlаtіоn оf thе tор 5 uрсоmіng ICOs you should wаtсh out fоr if уоu are lооkіng tо invest your mоnеу іn a good place.

User behavior and search data is worth billions to companies but users are not being compensated for this. When it comes to online advertising, businesses are forced to pay exorbitant amounts of money to “middlemen” in order to reach a captive audience for their promotions. Bitclave whose ICO will be coming up on the 29. Nov 2017, will solve these problems by providing a Decentralized search ecosystem using blockchain technology to eliminate ad service such as “middlemen” and provide a secure, decentralised, autonomous, and flexible platform to create a direct connection between business and customers. For more details, go through their whitepaper.

Token sale opening date: 29. Nov 2017

Token sale closing date: 29. Dec 2017

Boon is a Free and Incentivized block chain based Freelance Job Marketplace.Boon make the platform free for entrepreneurs and freelancers and take the middle man out. Boon platform rewards both entrepreneurs and freelancers to earn more for their effort. Some big names in the Tech industry like Oracle, IBM, Yahoo, Thomson Reuters, GE etc are lined up behind this project.

They also claim a patent pending for hedging against crypto currency on their platform, if Boon can achieve that, it's a huge step in the right direction for business and entrepreneurs to enter the crypto currency market. This will help in adopting block chain technology into the mainstream more faster.

Boon is a member of Enterprise Ethereum Alliance which gives them a good credibility. As per the white paper, they have marketplace platform uses their own token and ethereum.

Token sale opening date: December 15 th

Token sale closing date: January 15th

AMLT which is created by the renowned leader of Blockchain Regtech coinfirm, is the first dedicated token that will guarantee the transparency and democratization of the financial system by allowing market players to help determine the potential risks of others. AMLT focuses on AML/CTF for Blockchain, a recognized influencer in the Blockchain/Virtual Currency and RegTech industry.

AMLT is led by leaders and professionals from AML, compliance, anti-fraud and Blockchain industries. Their partners and clients range from major cryptocurrency players such as Dash and RSK to large financial institutions such as SEI. For more details, go through their whitepaper.

Key Points & Statements of AML

1. AMLT is the token for prepaid products and access rights to the already vibrant network of the Coinfirm AML/CTF Platform

2. Network Members receive AMLT for providing ratings and information on specific addresses – this is the fuel that makes the system democratic as opposed to arbitrary

3. It allows compliance and transparency in all transaction situations, helping the whole ecosystem be safer and connect with the global economy

4. AMLT builds a secure and democratic network that provides transparency to the cryptocurrency world, helping it to be complaint with a number of regulatory requirements

5. The goal of AMLT is to build an open global standard for the transparency of cryptocurrencies and bring them into the mainstream in a safe, efficient and effective way.

Token sale opening date: 28. Nov 2017

Token sale closing date: 31. Dec 2017

Scaling Bitcoin Economy: Connecting Digital Currency to Global Commerce. Globitex is the existing institutional grade Bitcoin exchange, with unrivalled API capabilities will scale into a global spot and derivatives trading venue. Globitex introduces a digital currency exchange allowing everyone to trade commodities and money market instruments for Bitcoin. Globitex's goal is to advance the global Bitcoin industry by moving Globitex's existing infrastructure exchange to the level of critical industrial trade, with the ability to receive money and standardized product lists.

With Globitex, producers can purchase exchange listed products for Bitcoin, and trading firms and speculators can hedge their risks in Bitcoin with derivatives trading. This will therefore increase the use cases for Bitcoin as a medium of exchange and ultimately establish Bitcoin as a unit of account suitable for global trade, with no geographic, political or monetary restrictions. For more details, go through their whitepaper. Token sale opening date will be announced soon.

Token sale opening date: to be announce soon

Token sale closing date: to be announce soon

STACK which is a new Cryptocurrency for Instant Payments, is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using your money should be free. Universally accessible, STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact with it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone.

The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

According to their whitepaper, the STK token will provide instant crypto payments at point of sale at any merchant, whether it’s for your morning coffee or your weekly grocery run. Your STK tokens will allow you to access a real-time exchange, which means you can use your crypto account for transactions whenever and wherever you like.

Token sale opening date: 11. Dec 2017