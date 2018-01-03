Top Business Trends To Watch For In 2018

Just a few days into the new year and it’s business as usual. After a few confusing and hectic holiday weeks we can finally get back to our routine. But while we scramble to fix our personal lives with New Years' resolutions, we often neglect to improve our professional lives and simply pick up right where we left off in the previous year.

In 2018 we will be measuring our success not by what we earn for ourselves, but what we earn together. The same principles we apply to improving ourselves can also be applied to improving our careers - that’s exactly the backbone of the ten business trends that will drive success this year. From AI to community support, the business trends of 2018 will see companies stepping outside of their comfort zones, so to speak, and reach their consumers as a peer, rather than a faceless corporation.

The world of social media completely rewired the way we think about communication. It has not only helped us to connect with one another, but also to connect with our favorite brands and businesses. This new and level playing field of communication gave companies a unique opportunity to reach consumers, and the opportunities will keep on growing in the coming year.

Smart companies already realize that social media is no substitute for in-person interaction. But instead of behaving reactively, these companies can actually make face-to-face meetings more meaningful. Social learning and peer interactions will be encouraged in the workplace for 2018. From informal meetings to team exercises, in-person meetings offer real-time problem solving skills that bring colleagues closer and promote new ideas.

Companies are embracing the growing industry of AI as a solution to repetitive demands. By utilizing AI in business settings, creative minds are free to do what they do best, produce meaningful content. Thanks to the exponential growth of quality of live streaming video, businesses have a unique opportunity to put a face to the name. Companies that dedicate time and resources towards live streaming videos will dominate their industries in 2018.

Workplace paradigms will begin to shift as new demographics of consumers and employees emerges. More and more millennials are taking leadership roles within their companies and begin making room for Gen Z to enter the workplace. In addition, these new potential employees aren’t just in it for the money. Those seeking jobs in 2018 have a unique set of priorities when it comes to the work they do, prizing flexibility, benefits, and most importantly autonomy, over pure compensation. Smart companies should be working overtime to make room for the next generation of young professionals and the new solutions they will bring with them.