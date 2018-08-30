'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Delayed By Almost A Year

So, we won’t be riding into the danger zone very soon.

The release of the “Top Gun” sequel has been delayed nearly a year to June 26, 2020, Variety reported Wednesday. “Top Gun: Maverick” had been originally scheduled to take off in theaters on July 12 of next year.

Filmmakers need extra time to produce the complicated flight sequences, Paramount told the trade daily.

In late May, it appeared the need for speed was paramount ― for Paramount. Cruise posted a photo that suggested early production had begun. The star tweeted “#Day1” under a picture of his brash character Maverick gazing back at his fighter jet. “FEEL THE NEED” was stamped on the image.

Cruise reprises his role as Maverick from the 1986 hit ― but he’s a flight instructor now in an era of drones.