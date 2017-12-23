Top Quality Hospital Curtain Tracks for Privacy and Patient Care

The medical grade materials in the making of the Hospital Curtain Tracks ensure protection from external noise, light, and other disturbing elements. The manufacturers ensure accuracy in dimension and high quality finishing keeping the surfaces free from dust and dirt accumulation. The lightweight aluminum tracks are supported by the suspension tube, hanger, inner track joiner, wall bracket, suspension swivels, angle brackets, T-joints, curtain removal points, and the cross-over junctions. The entire structure offers complete safety for the patients and medical staffs, while providing plenty of inner space. The curtain holder hooks are designed for maximum strength and flexibility. You can move them conveniently across the entire length and width comfortably.