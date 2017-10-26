Top Reasons why Lower Tiered Cities still prefer Offline stores over Online

It’s no news that colossal E-Commerce’s like Flipkart, Amazon and Alibaba are at a rising side of the bell curve. With only 5% of the total retail sector that they can play with, major sales come from the urban cities of India. But, their largest market is in Tier III to Tier V cities of India which is strenuous for them to penetrate.

To reach these lower tiered regions, retailers and e-commerce’s are on the tip of their toes. An ideal way to address such a dilemma is a complimentary brick and mortar store of the brand itself as the population is highly inclined towards it since ages. It’s a gradual process to change a notion and to bring about a twist in the current way of shopping. A physical store brings about many qualitative attributes which the online market lack as of now even though it has successfully managed to soar like a phoenix with the crowd who associates with it easily.

Today there are multiple such franchises which are available such as LINQ Stores, Vakrangee and Store King who aim to open up the so-called ‘golden market’ to the Retail and E-Commerce Industry by merely choosing the right micro-entrepreneur who would assist the people in his/her own town to shop online and earn commissions while at it.

Here are the top reasons for which lower tiered cities don’t shop online

Trust: With the population of 1.23 billion referred to as the golden market of India, the newest and the oldest generation lies in it. But with many doubts on the system and on the quality of products, people in Tier III to Tier V opt out of online shopping leading to an inclination towards the only offline store available in their town. They renounce varieties of products and cheaper rates due to not having faith in the way online shopping network works.

Also, Apart from the reason mentioned above, the vital reason for not having faith is the return policy. Even though the process is as simple as mentioned by the giants, it sends a fear down to people’s minds since the process is ‘new’ and it involves their ‘money’.

“The question of not receiving their money back and having to do multiple follow-ups makes it extremely uneasy for a customer to return to such platforms.”

Internet: The future of technology’s heart and soul is the internet. Internet today has connected more than 3 billion people worldwide. India is second largest Internet consumer with over 460 million users. The average number of internet users for every 100 people is only 10 in India. The Internet growth penetration is just 34.4% in India. Mentioned statistics suggest that the lower tiered towns and villages are yet to know about the basic usage of the Internet services even after living in one of the gigantic economies of the world.

Supply Chain Issues: Logistics is the heaviest duty which has to be performed by Retailers. Outsourcing and Offshoring that vaunted supply chain till now keeps coming up short. As best said by the executive editor of Fortune Adam Lashinsky in one of his articles on the supply chain, “Whatever the reasons, it’s a reminder that designing, making, marketing, selling, and delivering the product is more art than science.”

Lack of knowledge about new trends online: Now and then we hear about trends changing in the field of fashion, technology and other happening industries. But, do the areas which are under the veil of development hear about it? It is a known fact that Marketing in such areas is majorly through television advertisements, radio channels and flex-boards. With such limited source of reaching the largest population, it makes it burdensome for the major retailers to reach out.

Lack of knowledge on the usage of smart products: There are two kinds of people in this world when it comes to technology. The ones who know machine learning and augmented reality is the new buzz and the ones who think a smartphone or a computer is a stairway to heaven (Pun intended). Not only that the lower tiered population don’t know how to use a smartphone but also the services with which it comes with such as the internet. The Indian government is sure doing a lot to make this gap disappear, but it is a gradual and painstaking process.