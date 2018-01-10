Top Tips for Would Be Veteran Entrepreneurs

Did you know that a study commissioned and conducted by the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Advocacy found that veterans were 45% more likely to become entrepreneurs and/or small business owners than those who have not served?

What could possibly be the reason for that kind of disparity? Ask most veterans who have already taken the plunge into the world of entrepreneurship and they'll likely tell you that it is a combination of the fact that veterans do tend to be more disciplined and accepting of hardship than others and that the transition from being in the military to suitable 'mainstream' civilian employment can be a hard one.

For a veteran considering striking out on their own in 2018 there are many benefits and advantages available. Here is a lot at just some of them to get you started.

Start Off with What You Know

Anyone who serves in the military develops a solid set of skills and often in a variety of fields. Making use of these skills can be one of the biggest advantages that a veteran has when it comes to starting a business. And sticking to what you know best -whether that involves high tech, healthcare, engineering or another of the many skills a military career can develop - will help get your business venture off to a quicker start while helping you maintain your interest in and passion for the venture far more easily.

Don't Go It Alone, Seek Advice

There are, fortunately, a growing number of excellent resources, mentors and organizations offering help to entrepreneurs in general, but the good news for veterans is that there are some great specialist resources available exclusively to them. According to Rose Burberry-Martin, marketing director of Chisholm, Chisholm and Kilpatrick, "Mentoring, training and counselling programs are available through VETbiz.gov and other veterans’ organizations that are tailored to the very different training and career path a veteran follows versus a civilian and they can be of great value to any 'veteranpreneur'."

Find a Need and Meet It

Resourcefulness and planning are two traits that a career in the military develops admirably and will serve any veteran well as they start a business in the civilian world. However, before doing anything else they do need to figure out just what kind of need their new venture can meet.

It often helps to think of this stage like a recon mission. Talk to people and listen carefully to what they have to say, both to you directly and in general conversation. For example, one veteran overheard a conversation at an airport baggage claim carousel about a wish for someone to provide assistance to those who struggle to get their baggage alone. He became that person and yes, built a company around the idea. The information (intel) needed to uncover an overlooked niche is out there, it just takes time and patience to track it down.

Seek Out Special Funding