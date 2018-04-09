Topless Protester Arrested Outside Of Bill Cosby Retrial

Cosby’s retrial is the first high-profile sexual assault prosecution in the Me Too era. The case has garnered a lot of media coverage and many activists have vowed to protest outside of the courthouse throughout the trial, which will take at least a month.

Some demonstrators are also protesting in support of Cosby, claiming the entertainer is innocent. One protester passed out fliers at the courthouse Monday morning that warned of “mass demonstrations” if he is convicted.