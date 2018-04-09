Topless Protester Arrested Outside Of Bill Cosby Retrial

A half-naked protester chanting “women’s lives matter” reportedly jumped in front of Bill Cosby as he made his way to a Montgomery County courthouse Monday morning for his sexual assault retrial.
The woman jumped a barrier and charged at the comedian, according to reports from people at the scene. The demonstrator was quickly taken down by police before she could reach Cosby and was taken into custody.
The topless protester had the words “women’s lives matter” written in red and black on her chest. NBC Philadelphia reports that she was accompanied by another half dozen protesters.
The 80-year-old comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He’s accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former women’s basketball coach at Temple University, in 2004. In June, a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on the charges and the judge declared a mistrial.
Opening statements for the retrial began Monday morning.
More than 50 women have accused the entertainer of sexual assault, with many saying he drugged and raped them. Cosby has denied all the allegations and is sticking with his not guilty plea from last year.
Cosby’s retrial is the first high-profile sexual assault prosecution in the Me Too era. The case has garnered a lot of media coverage and many activists have vowed to protest outside of the courthouse throughout the trial, which will take at least a month.
Some demonstrators are also protesting in support of Cosby, claiming the entertainer is innocent. One protester passed out fliers at the courthouse Monday morning that warned of “mass demonstrations” if he is convicted.
Other women’s groups are demonstrating in front of the courthouse to ensure that sexual assault survivors’ voices are heard.
“Women simply are not getting justice and our entire system is failing women and in turn failing our entire society,” Sonia Ossorio, the president of the National Organization for Women New York City, told reporters outside of the courthouse Monday morning.