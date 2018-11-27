Singer Tori Scott Dedicates A Beloved Christmas Classic To Homeless LGBTQ Youth

Da Ping Luo Singer-actress Tori Scott will perform "Vodka is the Reason for the Season!" in New York on Dec. 2.

Tori Scott has been praised as the “Judy Garland of the Grindr era,” so it’s fitting that she’s ushering in the holiday season with a special Garland homage.

The New York singer-actress will release her version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Dec. 2, but gave HuffPost an advance listen to the single via the snippet below. Though it’s been performed by Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé and countless other artists over the years, the song was introduced by Garland in the 1944 movie musical, “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

The release of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which features accompaniment by Jesse Kissel and is produced by Dan Weiner, coincides with Scott’s return to the concert stage. She’ll perform her annual holiday show, “Vodka Is the Reason for the Season!,” at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater in New York on Dec. 2, followed by a series of U.K. dates before the end of the year.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Scott will donate proceeds from sales of the song to The Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest advocacy group for homeless LGBTQ youth, as part of its Homeless for the Holidays campaign.

“It’s hard to believe that in 2018, so many LGBTQ teens are still met with such hostility and hate from their own families,” she told HuffPost in an email. “I owe a great deal of my career to the LGBTQ community. In return, I want to not only support this campaign but help spread the word on the importance of this amazing organization here in New York City.”

Scott, who originally hails from Texas, has been steadily making a name for herself on the New York cabaret scene for the past five years with her acclaimed concert series. Since then, she’s taken her live act to Los Angeles, Dallas and other cities around the world, making her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut in Scotland this summer.