Tori Spelling and Alison Sweeney Attend Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation Family Festival

For 28 years, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation (EGPAF) has been raising money to end AIDS in children.

On October 29th, celebrities, families and supporters raised $500,000 at their “A Time for Heroes” indoor/outdoor event held at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, CA.

The carnival-themed event was filled with smiles on children’s faces, and included human bowling, rock climbing, live music, pumpkin painting in time for Halloween, driving a miniature electric Tesla and more.

Getty Images Teslas for both adults and children to enjoy at EGPAF

Foundation founder Elizabeth Glaser and her daughter Ariel both lost their battle with AIDS. Her son, Jake, told guests that his mother believed each one of us can be a hero and that we have an individual role in changing the world.

Among the Celebrity Heroes in attendance were Tori Spelling (Tori and Dean), Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives), and Candice King (The Vampire Dairies).

Getty Images Candice King at EGPAF

Spelling and husband Dean McDermott attended with their family. “EGPAF does amazing work, said Spelling. “With the right investment, we can end AIDS once and for all.”

Getty Images Tori Spelling at EGPAF

EGPAF has raised more than $35 million since it’s inception in 1988 with the goal of creating a world where no child has AIDS.

The organization supports close to 1 million people, including nearly 80,000 children, on life-saving medications and has reached more than 27 million pregnant women with services to block the transmission of HIV to their babies. This work has prevented nearly 350,000 HIV infections since 2004.