Tormund: Well, not with her yet. But I see the way she looks at me.

Hound: How does she look at you? Like she wants to carve you up and eat your liver?

Tormund: You do know her.

Hound: We’ve met.

Tormund: I want to make babies with her. Think of them. Great big monsters, they’d conquer the world.

Hound: How did a mad fucker like you live this long?

Tormund: I’m good at killing people.