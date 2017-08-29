Apparently 'Torn' By Natalie Imbruglia Is A Cover And Twitter Is Shook

Prepare to have all your childhood dreams unravel with this music revelation.

Almost every single ’90s kid will know the lyrics to “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia and cannot resist jamming out when it comes on the radio. The tune is truly and unequivocally iconic.

And it’s a cover.

There are probably a lot of people who knew this information already, but it came as a total shock when Twitter user Vilinski Konjic tweeted:

every "90s kid" comes of age 3 times:

• 18th birthday

• 21st birthday

• the day they find out natalie imbruglia's version of torn is a cover — horse the band (@VilinskiKonjic) August 24, 2017

We’re all out of faith.

The original was written in 1993 for a Danish singer named Lis Sørensen and later recorded by rock band Ednaswap. But it was made popular by Imbruglia.

Listen, there are always going to be those who couldn’t care less about a song from 1997 and that’s fine. We’re not here for them. We’re here for everyone who cranked up their boomboxes or car radios the second they heard the first note. This is for the people who have some of their fondest memories singing “Torn” at the top of their lungs with their best friends.

Those people are shook to the core.

Fuckin what? — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) August 24, 2017

how could u do this to me?!? — Rachel Simone (@yamanecko) August 24, 2017

This isn't personal but I kinda hate you right now — Morgan Carlston (@MorganCarlston) August 24, 2017

I guess, knowing this, we're all wide awake now and we can see the perfect sky is torn. — Annie Spence (@annieaupence) August 25, 2017

@MsDolling @meh12c ummmmm did either of you know this? I DID NOT KNOW THIS ... oh god, what's happening to the world! pic.twitter.com/vksTr0va8b — Melanie Douglas (@mellonkneedee) August 25, 2017

Whaaaaaat? I feel as though you've just ruined my teenage angst years. — Kristy (@Meeschoolwork) August 24, 2017

THIS CAN'T BE — BRONNIE👽 (@BronnieMusic) August 26, 2017

I DON'T KNOW HOW TO PROCESS IT — Blocker of Chains (@athenahollow) August 24, 2017

A dark day in everyone's life — El Jaynerico 🍕 (@Jayfuz) August 24, 2017

IT'S A WHAT? — Tragic Money Tree (@daisykmsp) August 24, 2017

How dare you not let me live in ignorance — gina lollobrigida (@ginisimov) August 24, 2017