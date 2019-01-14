'Africa' Is Playing Endlessly Somewhere In The Namibian Desert

There are few things certain in this world: death, taxes and, somewhere in the world, the Toto song “Africa” is playing.

That last one isn’t hyperbole, thanks to an artist in Namibia who has made it so that the song will be playing in perpetuity in the Namib Desert.

Max Siedentopf has set up a solar-powered sound installation there called “Toto Forever” that plays “Africa” over and over and over again, 24/7, until the end of time.

Six speakers are placed atop white blocks while a seventh holds an MP3 player that contains only that song.

“[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” the 27-year-old artist told the BBC. “Some [Namibians] love it and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.”

The installation comes at a time when the song is experiencing new popularity, thanks in part to many cover versions, including ones by Weezer, Pitbull and a guy who did the song in 29 cartoon voices.

“The Namibian desert ― which is, with 55 million years, the oldest desert in the world ― seemed to be the perfect spot for this,” Siedentopf told NPR.

However, fans who want to check out his installation will have their work cut out for them even after they get to Namibia.