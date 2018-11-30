ENTERTAINMENT
Toy 'Aquaman' Short Will Hilariously Hype You For The Real Deal

The stop-motion adventure dives into the deep end of goofiness.
By Ron Dicker

Sure, this toy version of Aquaman doesn’t change facial expressions and might be a tad stiff. But he’s a hoot in a stop-motion short (see below) posted by DC on Thursday.

Aquaman and ally Mera take on Orm, Black Manta and the Trench Creatures in an adventure from animator Kevin Ulrich.

The big-screen “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa as the underwater superhero is reportedly headed for a whopper of a Christmastime take after it opens on Dec. 21.

But in the meantime, take the bait and watch his plastic alter ego go to work:

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
