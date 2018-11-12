'Toy Story 4' Teaser Is Here And Woody, Buzz And The Gang Are In Trouble

There’s a snake in our boot and tears in our eyes after watching the first teaser trailer for the upcoming “Toy Story 4” ― yes, it’s finally happening ― because Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jesse and the gang are all back together.

The fourth entry in the franchise doesn’t arrive until June 21, 2019, but the first look at the sequel hints at discord in the “Toy Story” universe.

At the end of the third film, toddler Bonnie, taking the reins from all-grown-up Andy, became the owner of the titular toys, marking a fresh chapter in the series and a whole new world to explore for the playthings come to life.

To the somewhat foreboding tune of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now,” the teaser brings back all your favorite toys, along with newcomer “Forky” (voiced by “Veep” star Tony Hale), and shows them holding hands for one big kumbayah moment.

But when the utensil turned toy proclaims it doesn’t belong there, it throws everything into disarray, resulting in a big-time pileup.

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie,” the film’s description reads. “But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”