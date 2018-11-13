Pixar is not playing around when it comes to two new “Toy Story 4” characters.

Comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have reunited to voice Ducky and Bunny, plush carnival prizes who were introduced in a new “Toy Story” teaser released Tuesday (see below).

In the cute clip, the two smart-aleck toys make fun of Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and his silly catchphrase right to the space ranger’s face, remaining true to the kind of humor that made “Key & Peele” a beloved and Emmy-winning show.

Despite their mockery, Ducky and Bunny seem as amped about the next installment of the “Toy Story” franchise as people online were to see Key and Peele featured in the next movie.

put key and peele in everything https://t.co/M0Y0bh4viq — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) November 13, 2018

Ducky and Bunny need a spin-off now! — Emily 🇺🇸 (@MacthePC) November 13, 2018

According to Pixar’s description, Ducky and Bunny come in to “Toy Story 4” when Woody (Tom Hanks) visits a carnival and meets the two funny prizes “who are eager to be won.” But after Woody and the gang ruin those plans, Ducky and Bunny get roped into “an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.”

Director Josh Cooley also seemed pumped after working with the pair.

“Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” Cooley said in a statement via People. “Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”