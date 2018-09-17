40 Toys That'll Be On Your Kid's Holiday Wish List, According To Other Kids

When it comes to toys, we don’t play around.

And neither, does it seem, do the toy experts at Walmart. They went right to the source — that is, the kids themselves — for their guide to the top toys your little ones will be asking for this holiday season.

The retail giant asked hundreds of kids of all ages to test and play with dozens of toys. The result is their list of 40 “it” items the kids most loved and can’t wait to have in their own play rooms. The list includes classics from legacy brands like Barbie, LEGO and Hot Wheels, to collectibles like Hatchimals, Fingerlings and PikMi Pops. You’ll even find a few innovative toys on the list like hover boards and beginner STEM labs.

“Whether customers know exactly what they’re looking for or if they want to browse our digital shelves, we are the destination for parents to discover that perfect toy for their child,” says Chris Sponiar, the general manager of Toys and Seasonal for Walmart eCommerce U.S.

The kid-recommended toy guide is only one of the ways Walmart is looking to stand out from the e-commerce crowd this holiday season. In addition to hosting in-store toy demos, the brand is utilizing 25 “toy influencers” like Clara Lukasiak and Gavin Raygoza to give reviews, recommendations and help parents find the right toys for their little ones.

Whether you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, below we’ve rounded up the top toys according to kids:

1 Barbie Dreamhouse, $180.

2 Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway, $36.

3 Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, $72.

4 LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster, $89.

5 Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack, $38.

6 Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex, $60.

7 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper, $398.

8 Razor Ultra Spark Scooter, $50.

9 Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie, $40.

10 Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity, $60.

11 Harry Potter Interactive Training Wands, $30.

12 Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex, $99.

13 Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll, $30.

14 Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On, $28.

15 Paw Patrol Fire Truck, $60.

16 Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset, $35.

17 PJ Masks Romeo's Lab Playset, $40.

18 Hatchimals HatchiBabies Launching Oct. 5, $60.

19 Little Live Pets Wrapples, $15.

20 LOL Surprise House, $189.

21 Lost Kitties, $5.

22 Moj Moj Claw Machine, $50.

23 Fingerlings Hugs, $30.

24 Num Nom Silly Shakers Maker, $35.

25 PikMi Pops Super Flip, $10.

26 Ryan's World Giant Mystery Egg, $40.

27 Treasure X Adventure Pack, $10.

28 Air Hogs Supernova, $37.

29 All Star Hover Board, $148.

30 Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car, $50.

31 Kumi Kreator Friendship Bracelet Maket, $30.

32 Little Live Pets Rollie My Kissing Puppy, $55.

33 New Bright RC 1:5 Scale Radio Control Polaris RZR ATV, $90.

34 Really Rad Robots R/C Mibro, $40.

35 Rideamls Scout Interactive Pony, $398.

36 STEM Jr. Wonder Lab, $115.

37 Drone Force Terra Sect RC, $30.

38 New Bright RC 1:10 Scale Radio Control Trail Buster, $50.

39 VTech Explore & Write Activity Desk, $55.

40 Zoom Tubes Car Trax, $30.