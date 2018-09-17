HUFFPOST FINDS
40 Toys That'll Be On Your Kid's Holiday Wish List, According To Other Kids

These kids aren't kidding.
By Brittany Nims
When it comes to toys, we don’t play around.

And neither, does it seem, do the toy experts at Walmart. They went right to the source — that is, the kids themselves — for their guide to the top toys your little ones will be asking for this holiday season. 

The retail giant asked hundreds of kids of all ages to test and play with dozens of toys. The result is their list of 40 “it” items the kids most loved and can’t wait to have in their own play rooms. The list includes classics from legacy brands like Barbie, LEGO and Hot Wheels, to collectibles like Hatchimals, Fingerlings and PikMi Pops. You’ll even find a few innovative toys on the list like hover boards and beginner STEM labs. 

“Whether customers know exactly what they’re looking for or if they want to browse our digital shelves, we are the destination for parents to discover that perfect toy for their child,” says Chris Sponiar, the general manager of Toys and Seasonal for Walmart eCommerce U.S.

The kid-recommended toy guide is only one of the ways Walmart is looking to stand out from the e-commerce crowd this holiday season. In addition to hosting in-store toy demos, the brand is utilizing 25 “toy influencers” like Clara Lukasiak and Gavin Raygoza to give reviews, recommendations and help parents find the right toys for their little ones. 

Whether you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, below we’ve rounded up the top toys according to kids:

  • 1 Barbie Dreamhouse
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Barbie-DreamHouse-Playset-with-70-Accessory-Pieces/109617949" target="_blank">W
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $180. 
  • 2 Fisher-Price Little People Take Turns Skyway
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Little-People-Take-Turns-Skyway/984887433" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $36.&nb
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $36. 
  • 3 Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Hot-Wheels-Ultimate-Garage/48740682" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $72.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $72. 
  • 4 LEGO Creator Pirate Roller Coaster
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/LEGO-Creator-Pirate-Roller-Coaster-31084/401645095" target="_blank">Walmart</a>
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $89. 
  • 5 Nerf Laser Ops 2 Pack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Nerf-Laser-Ops-Pro-AlphaPoint-2-Pack/325057549" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $3
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $38.
  • 6 Playmobil Hidden Temple with T-Rex
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PLAYMOBIL-Explorers-Hidden-Temple-with-T-Rex/836198340" target="_blank">Walmart
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $60. 
  • 7 Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Power-Wheels-Barbie-Dream-Camper/842898046" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $398.&
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $398. 
  • 8 Razor Ultra Spark Scooter
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Razor-Spark-Kick-Scooter/10995348" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $50.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $50. 
  • 9 Sing & Spin Scooter Minnie
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Minnie-s-Happy-Helpers-Sing-Spin-Scooter-Minnie-Plush/966243740" target="_blank
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $40. 
  • 10 Disney Princess Rapunzel Tower Vanity
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Disney-Princess-Rapunzel-Vanity-Walmart-Exclusive/524221931" target="_blank">Wa
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $60. 
  • 11 Harry Potter Interactive Training Wands
    Get them at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Harry-Potter-Interactive-Wizard-Training-Wand-Harry-Potter-s-Wand/310929401"
    Walmart
    Get them at Walmart, $30. 
  • 12 Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Imaginext-Jurassic-World-Jurassic-Rex/224584101" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $99. 
  • 13 Incredibles 2 Jack Jack Doll
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Incredibles-2-Jack-Jack-Attacks-Feature-Action-Doll-with-Lights-and-Sound-inclu
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $30. 
  • 14 Paw Patrol Fire Truck Ride-On
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Paw-Patrol-Marshall-Ride-On/52329757" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $28.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $28. 
  • 15 Paw Patrol Fire Truck
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PAW-Patrol-Ultimate-Rescue-Fire-Truck-with-Extendable-2-ft-Tall-Ladder-for-Ages
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $60. 
  • 16 Peppa Pig Fun Fair Playset
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Peppa-Pig-Fun-Fair-Playset/798464137" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $35.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $35. 
  • 17 PJ Masks Romeo’s Lab Playset
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/PJ-Masks-Romeo-s-Lab-Playset/775248940" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $40.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $40. 
  • 18 Hatchimals HatchiBabies
    Launching Oct. 5 at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/browse/toys/hatchimals/4171_4187_8277039" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $
    Hatchimals
    Launching Oct. 5 at Walmart, $60. 
  • 19 Little Live Pets Wrapples
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Little-Live-Wrapples-Season-1-Una/182170452" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $15.&
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $15. 
  • 20 LOL Surprise House
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/L-O-L-Surprise-House-with-85-Surprises/241774962" target="_blank">Walmart</a>,
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $189. 
  • 21 Lost Kitties
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Lost-Kitties-Blind-Box/397043050" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $5.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $5. 
  • 22 Moj Moj Claw Machine
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Moj-Moj-Claw-Machine-Playset/212883028" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $50.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $50. 
  • 23 Fingerlings Hugs
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Fingerlings-HUGS-Boris-Blue-Advanced-Interactive-Plush-Baby-Monkey-Pet-by-WowWe
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $30. 
  • 24 Num Nom Silly Shakers Maker
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Num-Noms-Snackables-Scented-Silly-Shakes-Activity-Maker-Playset/909367856" targ
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $35. 
  • 25 PikMi Pops Super Flip
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Pikmi-Pops-Pikmi-Flips/136284187" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $10.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $10. 
  • 26 Ryan's World Giant Mystery Egg
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Ryan-s-World-Giant-Mystery-Egg/355860246" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $40.&nbs
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $40. 
  • 27 Treasure X Adventure Pack
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Treasure-X-Adventure-Pack/503407979" target="_blank">Walmart</a>, $10.&nbsp;
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $10. 
  • 28 Air Hogs Supernova
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Air-Hogs-45-Supernova-Gravity-Defying-Hand-45-Controlled-Flying-Orb-for-Ages-8-
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $37. 
  • 29 All Star Hover Board
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Hover-1-All-Star-Electric-Self-Balancing-Hoverboard-with-LED-Lights-Blue/679533
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $148. 
  • 30 Fisher Price Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 Smart Car
    Get it at <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Fisher-Price-Laugh-Learn-3-in-1-Smart-Car/745197800" target="_blank">Walmart</a
    Walmart
    Get it at Walmart, $50. 

