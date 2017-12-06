WOMEN
Tracee Ellis Ross Ruthlessly Mocks Clueless Men With 'Children's' Book

"No, I won't sit on your lap. I shouldn't have to say this crap!"
By Rebecca Shapiro

Tracee Ellis Ross used her platform guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday night to support women in multiple industries who’ve come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The “Black-ish” star said she wasn’t surprised by the recent revelations, but acknowledged that many men were.

“Treating another human with respect isn’t complicated, but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there,” Ross said. “So I wrote a book.”

She then read aloud from her back-to-basics “children’s book,” “The Handsy Man,” which featured passages like:

“And if I am your employee
don’t rest your hand upon my knee.
No, I won’t sit on your lap.
I shouldn’t have to say this crap!”

Without naming names, Ross mockingly addressed allegations ranging from Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer reportedly exposing themselves to female co-workers to Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) groping a woman’s breasts while she was sleeping.

Watch the full segment in the video above.

