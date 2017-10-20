TRACES Shows His Heart Of Gold With His Debut EP, Out Now

While most 20-year-old’s spend their time focusing on school or partying with friends, Tim Dehnert has been focusing on his musical career. Under the moniker TRACES, Dehnert began releasing music just last year and he has been making quite the impression garnering over 3 million streams on Spotify, in addition to recently performing to a packed house at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA for his live debut. Adding to the excitement, today TRACES drops his debut EP, Heart of Gold, and it’s the perfect introduction to Dehnert and his journey as a musician.

Music was never pushed on Dehnert, rather, it was a friend at school who taught him how to play different songs on piano that first attracted his attention to it. “Eventually I asked my mom if she would get me a keyboard and I just kept at it, unlike every other hobby I’ve ever had haha,” he tells us. However, it was a moment when he performed live, opening for Parachute in a sold out venue, that solidified this passion. “One of the biggest drugs music has to offer is that feeling on stage where the room goes silent and it’s nothing but connection between the crowd and performer. That was the first time I had ever experienced that feeling; I really started hustling after that.”

Last year, Dehnert moved to Los Angeles in order to continue following his passion. Pulling inspiration from an array of genres including R&B, hip hop, indie pop, soul, and blues, Dehnert began creating music that was passionate yet vulnerable at the same time. He began struggling to find his footing as he navigated through the industry, but used this experience to his benefit, divulging the struggles he faced into the six tracks that make up Heart of Gold. “I wrote this project as a means to cope and hopefully understand what was going on with me during this time. With that, I chose to be very introspective and not really provide an answer to problems or give any sense of help to the listener,” shares Dehnert. Press play to listen to Heart of Gold below.

While “idbh.” is a powerful and beautiful song, touching on what it feels like to be out of place, the tracks on the EP dive into much more than that. “A lot of it centers on falling into a spiral of confusion and depression and some of what was going on around me at the time,” Dehnert shares. “I talk about conflicts with Spirituality and Religion and how they can change as you grow up, how pride was building huge blind spots and barriers between me and my relationships, and ultimately finding myself in the middle of a depression I couldn’t find my way out of.”

What makes Heart of Gold so alluring is that personal connection between Dehnert and his music, but also the symbolism he has incorporated in the single artwork for “idbh.” and “Majesty” in addition to the album artwork. Dehnert shares with us:

“Majesty and idbh. are both written from a place of solitude and looking inward so I thought the artwork should reflect that. I had this image of a kid and a crown when I was thinking about art concepts for Majesty but realized it also worked for the project as a whole. I felt like I was losing my adolescence and the weights of the world started to become more and more apparent. I had this idea of all the visuals being a kid’s nightmare or premonition of the future and all that comes with that: How pride effects relationships, seeing religion and spirituality, or even basic questions like would the kid like who he became? I think, or at least hope that most people want to be kind to themselves and others, but everything can get disoriented when you’re not in a good space. I just thought of the honesty and innocence of a kid and that concept of having a heart of gold.”

Everything about Heart of Gold is stunning, from start to finish. As a debut EP, it is personal, passionate, and full of wonder as the listener is taken through a variety of emotions, which was exactly what Dehnert had in mind. “My hope though, is that people might be able to relate and find some understanding like I did from writing and listening back to this. I hope they see this as my introduction, and there is a lot more to work through and talk about. We all are learning and growing up; it’s better to do it together.”

The debut EP from TRACES, titled Heart of Gold, is out now and available for purchase here.