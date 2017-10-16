Tracey Noonan of Wicked Good Cupcakes on Running a Multi-Million Dollar Family Business

When’s the last time you had a wicked good cupcake from a jar? Shark Tank success story Wicked Good Cupcakes is here to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Co-founder Tracey Noonan took the time to answer my questions about Wicked Good Cupcakes, the Shark Tank experience, and the crazy journey that leads to success. Tracey started Wicked Good Cupcakes with her daughter Dani out of their kitchen in 2010 and has turned the company into a multi-million dollar success in the years since.

Read the story of the mother-daughter duo that came up with a new way to serve up and ship decadent cupcakes – from a mason jar – and got a sweet deal with Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank.

Wicked Good Cupcakes’ Tracey Noonan Shares Her Shark Tank Insight

Wicked Good Cupcakes is now a nationally known name. It’s amazing that it all started with you and your daughter Danielle taking a cake decorating class together! What first made you consider going on Shark Tank? Did it seem like a pipe dream at the time?

TN: The whole business was like a dream. We literally had no intention of even starting a business. Cake decorating was just a hobby.

Dani and I would post our creations on Facebook and people began to order. We were baking out of our home kitchen. We could only bake 2 dozen cupcakes at a time in our little oven.

Once corporate orders started to roll in, we knew we had some decisions to make. Amazingly enough, we were able to make it to the point of having to decide if we were going to rein it in and keep it a hobby or go for it and open the doors to our first retail location. We decided to go for it.