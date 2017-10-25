Tracing the Ascension of Gilgamesh: King, Epic Hero, or Demi-God?

The masterpiece of epic poetryThe Epic of Gilgameshfeatures eminently on most world literature courses. Although the poem was written 4,000 years ago, its themes touch on questions humanity still grapples with today, such asdealing with the grief of a deceased loved one and the purpose of one’s existence. But scholars have also wondered how much of the legend associated with the demi-god is based on reality?Did Gilgamesh really exist?

The Epic of Gilgameshwas most likely created between 2150 and 1400 BC, yet experts believe that the poem is based on an oral traditioncreated during the Sumerian Third Dynasty of Ur (c. 2100 BC) and that it was only written down after the Babylonians came to power (c. 1800 BC). Although the events depicted in The Epic of Gilgamesh are myth, they may be based on a real person and/or be the elaboration of true events.

Figure 1: Louvre Museum, Department of Near Eastern Antiquities: Gilgamesh and Lion, Human headed winged bull, Assyria.

The Sumerian King List Reflects on Gilgamesh’s Reign

If Gilgamesh was a real person, he would have lived in ancient Mesopotamia between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers in what is now Iraq. Despite his protagonist role in the epic poems, he appears on the Sumerian King List with no special attention.Gilgameshis listed 5thunder the ‘First Rulers of Uruk’ section, alongside the words: “whose father was a phantom, the lord of Kulaba.”

The Sumerian King List, which itself is said to be a mix of myth, fact, and legend, states that Gilgamesh ruled for 126 years around the year 2600 BC – this neither confirms or denies his legendary ancestry as there are others who vastly surpass his number of ruling years on the List. One alternative explanation behind these numbers suggests constellations may have significance in the Gilgamesh legend.

Figure 2: Artist’s representation of King Gilgamesh.

Poems pre-dating The Epic of Gilgameshclaim Gilgamesh’s father was Lugalbanda, a priest-king, mysteriously described as either a fool or a vampire-like demon. This name appears on the Sumerian King List as the 3rd Ruler of Uruk (which wouldmore likely make him Gilgamesh’s grandfather). Lugalbanda allegedly reigned for 1,200 years and was given the epithet “the shepherd.”

Several stories concerning Gilgamesh’s adventures detail his interactions with gods and humans.

One that is connected to the Sumerian King List details a conflict between Gilgamesh of Uruk and King Aga (Akka) of Kish. King Aga appears on the Sumerian King List under the ‘First Dynasy of Kish’ section. Aga is called“the son of En-me-barage-si” and is shown to have had a reign of 625 years –placing him around the year 2,600 BC as well.

Human Error

Though Gilgamesh had demi-god status, his acts are glaringly human at times. He’s not perfect, and makes countless mistakes - albeit larger than most humans would - such as killing the environmental guardian Humbaba, insulting the goddess Ishtar, finding and losing the key to eternal youth, ransacking the Cedar Forest, and killing the Bull of Heaven. Gilgamesh’s story also describes how he experiences heartbreak and enjoys some of life’s simple pleasures.

Gilgamesh’s aim for fame and desire for his name to live on forever can easily be paralleled with the obsession today’s society has with social media. People seem to desire their name and life happenings be known on Facebook and across the world wide web to feed their ‘Gilgamesh complex’.

Imag(in)ing a King

The question of Gilgamesh’s appearance in art is also a complicated one. Often, he is said to be represented in Akkadian cylinder seals from circa 2350-2150 BC – not much later than he allegedly lived, according to the Sumerian King List. The man shown in these images is a nude hero with a beard who is fighting a lion or bovine, which may reflect the tales of The Epic of Gilgamesh, but the man represented could just as easily be the powerful Enkidu instead of the king of Uruk.

Another popular “representation” of Gilgamesh is seen in aterracotta plaque in the Vorderasiatisches Museum, Berlin. Thisis generallybelieved to depictthe slaying of Humbaba. But there are two men shown fighting the guardian – which one did the artist wish to represent as Gilgamesh? More importantly, there are no known artistic representations identified as Gilgamesh from his time. This does not mean his likeness, if he was real, could not be immortalized by later artists; however, it does bring the general acceptance of the figure represented in thesepieces of artas Gilgamesh into doubt.

Figure 3: The king-hero Gilgamesh battling the ‘Bull of Heaven’

Gilgamesh’s Divine Origins and Legendary Nature

Moving on from his human nature, legends claim that Gilgamesh gained his magical abilities and super-human strength from his mother, the goddess Ninsun.According to Mark, 2010:

“Known as 'Bilgames’ in Sumerian, 'Gilgamos’ in Greek, and associated closely with the figure of Dumuzi from the Sumerian poem The Descent of Inanna, Gilgamesh is widely accepted as the historical 5th king of Uruk whose influence was so profound that myths of his divine status grew up around his deeds and finally culminated in the tales found in The Epic of Gilgamesh.”

The Sumerian legend, Inanna and the Huluppa Tree, further demonstrates Gilgamesh’s link to the gods when itdescribeshim as the goddess Inanna’s brother.Clay tablets have also been found in tombs with prayers asking Gilgamesh for lenient judgment, suggesting that he was eventually considered a judge of the underworld. Inanna is often remembered for her descension and return from Kur, the Sumerian underworld as well.

The lack of documentation from ancient times makes it difficult to trace the steady progression of Gilgamesh’s portrayal from king to divine being, but the constant advances in archaeological studies and analysis techniques may one day make that journey clearer.

Figure 4: The Flood Tablet / The Gilgamesh Tablet / Library of Ashurbanipal (7th century BC)

