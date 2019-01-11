Spooky Old TV Show Features A Wall-Building Con Artist Named Trump

A clip from a 1950s TV show is going viral because of some eerie parallels to President Donald Trump and his plan to build a wall.

The episode of the series “Trackdown” titled “The End of the World” featured a conman by the name of Trump ― Walter Trump ― who was trying to sell a wall to a town to protect it from meteorites.

“I am the only one, just me,” Trump said on the show. “I can build a wall around your homes that nothing can penetrate.”

What the fresh hell. This is REAL. Filmed in 1958- about a conman who grifts a small town of suckers into building a wall. History not subtle enough for you? GUESS THE GRIFTER'S NAME

(And watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/6FA3p6KC00 — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 9, 2019

The episode aired on May 8, 1958, with Lawrence Dobkin as Walter Trump, Snopes reported.

Much like President Trump claimed “I alone” can fix the nation’s problems in 2016, the Trump in the TV show said “I alone” had a message about the end of the world ― and a way to prevent it.

His answer? Build a wall.

The Trump on the show also had a penchant for threatening lawsuits.

“Be careful, son,” he warned in one scene. “I can sue you.”

And to round out the parallels, the fictional Trump was called a liar by the show’s protagonist, Texas Ranger Hoby Gilman, who was played by Robert Culp.