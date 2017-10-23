Tracy Bell of Asah Entertainment wants to help you create something from nothing

Tracy Bell of Asah Entertainment is a rising leader in the entertainment industry. He has worked with artists from all over the world in a number of genres, helping shape their careers and serve as navigator through some of the most challenging seasons in the entertainment industry. Though a studious subordinate, he answered the call of entrepreneurship and established the Asah Entertainment company serving indie and mainstream artists of all caliber. The company name is derived from the Hebrew language and speaks of creativity and divine ability to create from nothing. Bell believes in monetizing creativity and works with his clients to ensure that their best is represented in the marketplace.

Asah Entertainment

Bell’s impressive resume boasts PR and management work with traditional gospel music heavyweights like Tim Rogers & the Fellas, Paul Porter, Evelyn Turrentine- Agee and The Mighty Clouds of Joy. Bell oversaw and guided the Mighty Clouds of Joy through a rather tumultuous transition into its latest phase without iconic frontman and gospel quartet legend, the late Joe Ligon. Native to Arkansas, Bell relocated to the gulf coast to optimize the opportunities afforded him making true the statement: “I’m not from Texas, but I got here as fast as I could!” Once relocated, Bell quickly found himself gazing through a window of opportunity and walked through many an open door. His success in traditional gospel was a precursor to his latest phase, managing the careers of DJ Kaila Troy (Ireland’s #1 DJ), J Long (formerly of Pretty Ricky) and aspiring pop artist Kelsey D.

Asah Entertainment Kelsey D

For Bell, creating something from nothing has been his forte’. Whether it was creating a record label as a teenager or starting over after nearly losing all his promise in the streets. Once his life was recovered, Bell picked up the pieces and headed out on a new path, following a new beginning. Naturally gifted as a forward thinker, Bell turned a sales mentorship into a six figure career in both auto and medical sales. Accumulating wealth at such a young age wasn’t a burden for Bell. Instead, it has gifted him with many experiences beyond his years. It was that experience that caught the eye of Pastor Tim Rogers who after seeing Bell’s work ethic and style added him to his management team.

With a proven track record in tow, Bell looks anxiously toward the future, further establishing his brand and imprint on the entertainment industry, looking to increase their top-level clientele. For more about Asah Entertainment, visit their Facebook page.