Tracy Morgan Says He Was A 'Crack Dealer With A Heart Of Gold'

Tracy Morgan recalled his drug-pushing past on “Conan” Monday.

“I sold crack, yeah, but I was a crack dealer with a heart of gold,” he told host Conan O’Brien. “I would sell them crack and then feel sorry for them.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” trouper said he would warn his customers that the stuff would kill them. “I always kept my heart in it,” he said.

Morgan, 49, has talked about his early years before and expressed remorse for turning to the drug trade as a youth. His new TBS show, “The Last O.G.,” provided a natural segue to discussing his personal history because he plays a drug dealer released from prison after 15 years.

In Monday’s chat, the comedian transitioned into what seemed to be a mix of shtick and reminiscing. And there were a few jaw-dropping remarks about his refusal to wear a condom as well.