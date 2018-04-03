COMEDY
04/03/2018 08:51 am ET

Tracy Morgan's Superhero 'Can Hear Things On Porno That You Can't Hear'

"Black Bobcat" sleeps 20 hours a day and drinks a lot of milk, the comedian tells Jimmy Fallon.
By Ron Dicker

Forget “Black Panther.” Comedian Tracy Morgan has his own superhero, “Black Bobcat.”

In a goofy bit on “The Tonight Show” Monday, “The Last O.G.” star told host Jimmy Fallon that the hit movie stole his idea. He then introduced a cardboard cutout of his caped alter ego.

Morgan’s crime-fighter seems a bit more pet-like than the central character in “Black Panther.” Black Bobcat sleeps 20 hours a day and drinks a lot of milk. He also possesses a unique superpower.

“He can hear things on porno that you can’t hear,” Morgan said.

As for whether Black Bobcat is willing to risk his tail to bring down the bad guys, you’ll have to watch above to find out.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Black Kids Watch 'Black Panther'
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Jimmy Fallon Black Panther Tracy Morgan Black Bobcat
Tracy Morgan's Superhero 'Can Hear Things On Porno That You Can't Hear'
CONVERSATIONS