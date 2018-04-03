Tracy Morgan's Superhero 'Can Hear Things On Porno That You Can't Hear'

Forget “Black Panther.” Comedian Tracy Morgan has his own superhero, “Black Bobcat.”

In a goofy bit on “The Tonight Show” Monday, “The Last O.G.” star told host Jimmy Fallon that the hit movie stole his idea. He then introduced a cardboard cutout of his caped alter ego.

Morgan’s crime-fighter seems a bit more pet-like than the central character in “Black Panther.” Black Bobcat sleeps 20 hours a day and drinks a lot of milk. He also possesses a unique superpower.

“He can hear things on porno that you can’t hear,” Morgan said.