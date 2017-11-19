Trader Joe's Recalls Packaged Salads Over Glass Shards Fear

Trader Joe’s is recalling a variety of packaged salads over fears they could contain glass shards or pieces of plastic.

The grocery store chain issued a statement Saturday on its website after a supplier alerted the company of the potential health hazard. Three types of packaged salads with “USE BY” stickers dated between Nov. 10-21 could be contaminated.

Potentially affected products include white meat chicken salad and curried white chicken deli salad sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas, as well as turkey cranberry apple salad sold California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon or Washington.

“If you purchased any of these fresh salads with the affected codes, please do not eat it,” according to the statement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to the statement.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the company wrote.

For more information, click here.