Trader Joe's Love Of Pumpkin Products Is OUT. OF. CONTROL.

Is there a seasonal food as polarizing as pumpkin? Love it or hate it, spicy or otherwise, there’s no escaping it once fall comes.
Especially for Trader Joe’s shoppers.
The beloved grocer went from zero to one-pump-dred faster than you can say “Happy Halloween.” Store locations are now stuffed with pumpkin bagels and pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin butternut squash bisque, pumpkin tortilla chips and pumpkin-shaped pasta.
There’s also pumpkin spice scone mix, pumpkin soup crackers and pumpkin spice caramel corn. There are even pumpkin spiced pumpkin seeds, for crying out loud.
Essentially, pumpkin is to Trader Joe’s what shrimp is to Bubba in “Forrest Gump.”
A search for the orange stuff on the Trader Joe’s website displays five pages of product results, enough to easily fit at least one pumpkin-flavored product into every single meal of your day.
And if you thought Trader Joe’s fans were loyal as it is, imagine their excitement when these special products roll out. Twitter had a field day celebrating this out-of-control pumpsplosion.
Twitter user Laura Hudson was quick to make one observation that’ll sound familiar to anyone who’s ever tried to buy basics during October, though.
LOL. Happy almost Halloween, everyone!
