Trader Joe's Love Of Pumpkin Products Is OUT. OF. CONTROL.

Is there a seasonal food as polarizing as pumpkin? Love it or hate it, spicy or otherwise, there’s no escaping it once fall comes.

Especially for Trader Joe’s shoppers.

Essentially, pumpkin is to Trader Joe’s what shrimp is to Bubba in “Forrest Gump.”

A search for the orange stuff on the Trader Joe’s website displays five pages of product results, enough to easily fit at least one pumpkin-flavored product into every single meal of your day.

And if you thought Trader Joe’s fans were loyal as it is, imagine their excitement when these special products roll out. Twitter had a field day celebrating this out-of-control pumpsplosion.

Happiness is the first day of October and my girlfriend walking around the freezer aisle to discover the pumpkin section at Trader Joe’s pic.twitter.com/LDxSrUuYqI — Joe Buettner (@Joe_Buettner) October 1, 2017

Flipped through Trader Joe’s October flyer. There are 28 pumpkin & pumpkin spiced flavored items (yes I counted) including dog treats. 🤣 — Stacey E. Singleton (@staceyNYCDC) October 12, 2017

I was *such* a mark for Trader Joe's this yr. I bought ALL THE PUMPKIN. (I know, SO basic.🙄) But it's all been really good. Especially this: pic.twitter.com/i11Nsq1fhv — Peaceful Mummy 👻 (@peacefulwrrior) October 19, 2017

This is why I shouldn't be allowed alone in Trader Joe's... #pumpkin #TraderJoes pic.twitter.com/EiqPOh7qn6 — Erin Lagan (@ErinLagan) October 15, 2017

Got a little pumpkin crazy at Trader Joe’s 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sIevr3YELx — G (@_genisboss) October 15, 2017

the pumpkin muffin mix from trader joe's is what makes fall, fall — haleyyy🌈🍯 (@michxllehaley) October 15, 2017

Found this gem at Trader Joe's recently: it's like self aware pumpkin 🎃 😂 pic.twitter.com/ksYGZGVBTg — Karina Voggel (@KarinaVoggel) October 5, 2017

I'm going pumpkin crazy at Trader Joe's right now 🎃 pic.twitter.com/5PH5r62z1x — Aileen (@aileennc_) October 13, 2017

Twitter user Laura Hudson was quick to make one observation that’ll sound familiar to anyone who’s ever tried to buy basics during October, though.

How is it that Trader Joe’s can have 50 billion products flavored like pumpkin and not a single goddamn bottle of honey mustard dressing — Laura Hudson (@laura_hudson) October 23, 2017