Watch The Trailer For Rose McGowan's New Docuseries About Life After #MeToo

“FYI: not turning # MeToo into a show. I’m documenting the past 3 months of my life as I ready BRAVE my book for publishing,” McGowan tweeted on Saturday. “I trademarked # ROSEARMY 3 years ago. I am part of # MeToo because I am a Me Too, it’s not my movement. My book hasn’t come out, don’t assume anything.”

The actress explained the inspiration for the series in a Jan. 2 statement to People magazine.

“As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” she wrote. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

“Citizen Rose” premieres on E! Jan. 30.