Training Tips from Pro Ultramarathon Runner Dean Karnazes

I had the chance to speak with one of the grittiest runners alive: Dean Karnazes. He’s known as the man who can run forever- the real life Forrest Gump meets Michael Jordan of running. One of his greatest accomplishments was running 50 marathons, in all 50 states, in 50 days. Time magazine has named him one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in the World” and he was also the winner of the 2008 ESPY “Outdoor Athlete of the Year”. He continues to overcome incredible endurance feats and inspire others through his books like, “Ultramarathon Man: Confessions of an All-Night Runner” and “The Road to Sparta: Reliving the Ancient Battle and Epic Run that Inspired the World’s Greatest Footrace”. I asked Fitbit Ambassador Dean tips for a beginning marathon runner like myself and we talked preparation strategies, tools and tech. If you’re training for the NYC Marathon, or thinking about embarking on any new fitness challenge, read below for practical advice from a running legend.

1. Before we start, could you tell me a little about your background in running and how you’ve become a symbol for so many other athletes?

I’ve become a symbol for runners not by design, but by evolution. I was 30 years old when I made the decision to go after what I really love, and that decision to pursue running changed the trajectory of my life forever. When you follow your purpose and lead with your heart, others become attracted to that message. Additionally, being an author has connected me to so many more people around the world. My books have resonated with runners because we’ve all been through the pains and gains, so it’s easy to share an intimate connection. Nothing brings people together more than shared suffering.

2. How do certain habits, like sleep and nutrition, play a key role in your training?

For me, sleep and nutrition are essential because when it’s time to test my body, I’m going to rely on what I’ve prepared. The money is in the bank, and you’re going to look to withdraw some on race day. In regards to nutrition, you aren’t going to want to change a lot this close to the race. My advice is cut back on fiber 48 hours before. Really watch your insoluble fiber intake, because you don't want to carry a lot of bulk while running.

3. This is my first time using technology as a tool for fitness training. What tech tools do you use when prepping for a race?

I currently use the Fitbit Ionic watch which is an upgrade from any other tool I’ve used before. The watch gives me the ability to track my running, nutrition, and sleep, read my texts, listen to music, and pay-on-the-go. If I ever need to buy water on a run, I don’t need to bring anything but my watch with me. Additionally, my lifestyle doesn’t allow for consistent trains, so the Fitbit Ionic allows me to look at how much variability there is throughout my week of training. I sometimes fly over 10 time zones, so watching my sleep quality (or lack there of) is telling. The battery life is incredible (lasts up to five days) and the wristband is breathable, designed with athletes in mind. All in all, the coolest part for me is I can leave the phone behind and just focus on my running.

4. For other beginners like myself, what is your one piece of advice for completing a successful race?

I strongly advise running a negative split, meaning run the second half faster than the first. Inevitably, you’re going to look at the clock. But try to go super conservative the first half of the marathon. As everyone else is charging on, have the discipline to hold yourself back. During the second half of the marathon, you’re either going to feel demoralized being passed by a lot of people, OR you’ll be the one passing others.

5. What is YOUR main motivation when you feel like you can’t go any more?

I enjoy seeing how far I can go, how destroyed I can be, and yet still pull something off. I have completely shifted my paradigm on pain. If you turn on the TV and start watching commercials; everyone is selling you different ways or medications to help you avoid pain. But I’ve learned through running to welcome the pain. I think to myself: bring it on. It’s another challenge. When you’re running a marathon, you are either going to say, “Wow this sucks”, or “Wow this is pain, how am I going to respond? Can I overcome and persevere?” You’re in control of how you approach and transform the suffering.

6. What are the greatest life lessons you’ve learned from running?

What I’ve learned is that most limitations are self contrived. We think we can’t do something and completely limit ourselves. If we can get out of the way of our preconceived notions of what we think is and isn’t possible, we can overcome more than we ever imagined. Running teaches you that your “impossibilities” are actually quite possible.

7. I’ve shared with my readers that fear almost permitted me from starting this journey. What is your advice for others trying to push past their fears?

Most fear is related to failure. Yet, it’s not actually failure that stops us, it’s the fear of failure that holds us back. Learn to be comfortable in failure, because you are inevitably going to fail at some point. Remember that no success or failure is permanent. There is a Greek Proverb that says: Who Dares, Wins. Have the courage to dare and try something, rather than succumb to fear, and your life will unfold in ways you never imagined.