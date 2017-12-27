TrakInvest: Creating A Better Trading Future!

The Financial Industry is counted as the major industry that explains the growth of the country. Financial stability and loyalty are actually what customer seeks for. Customer needs are the most important thing that needs to be understood. However, the financial industry still continues to suffer from the loss of customer trust and less retail participation.

The world is living in a virtual reality where Blockchain is the hero of this crypto- centric world. One needs to focus on how they are going to leave a mark on the market to be on top. With the disruption in the financial market, it is important to bring the new techniques that would help to keep a tap on such transaction and also would win the customer trust and loyalty.

TrakInvest creates disruption in the financial market.

Understanding the new techniques and changes that are evolving in the market, the company called TrakInvest has decided to make their next move to blockchain ecosystem and launch their own cryptocurrency. As this technique of Blockchain is revolving around the corners of the world, the company with rising demands have decided to clean their hands on this technique.

TrakInvest has been changing the Financial Services landscape across Asia since the past 3 years. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in India, Thailand and Hong Kong, TrakInvest, at its core, is about “Crowdsourcing of Financial Wisdom” and rewarding its participants in a decentralized economy based on performance and insights.

They are focusing on introducing the platform that would help in virtual trading, giving a stage to cryptocurrencies. Their token is based on Ethereum ERC20 standards currency called “TRAK”. Ethereum is open blockchain network that would enable users to make their payments. The token launch will introduce a reward economy where the producers of trading data, insights and sentiments will be globally rewarded in a transparent and frictionless manner. Backed by a powerful tech stack and the strength of Ethereum’s Open community network, the ecosystem has a strong technical foot holding.

What is unique about this token? It is a spendable token that could be used by users to pay for the services provided by TrakInvest and also to earn money for sharing trade ideas on the platform. These proprietary tools will be developed using the social trading data and behavior collected for the last three years. TrakInvest aims to empower the retail investor with all these tools to create a level playing field removing the information asymmetry that has plagued them for so many years. They are also planning to spread their business to great extent by launching its physical academies to not only promote investing as a life skill but also to expose, train, and re-skill investment and technical talent on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.