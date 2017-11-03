Trans Before "Trans": 'Psychopathia Sexualis' and the Challenges (and Stakes) of Finding Our Ancestors

Growing up trans in a small town in a rural state decades before the internet came into being, I was prematurely confronted with an existential crisis. What did it mean that I identified strongly with women? And why didn’t I see anyone else like me in my little world, or hear anyone like me spoken of? Who — what — was I? By the time I was in high school, I was aware of the existence of “transsexuals,” but I wasn’t sure I wanted the series of surgeries that seemed to be a prereq for embracing that identity. It was only after a lonely, painful 30-year search for answers to these questions that I found clarity and validation in the more recent and broadly defined transgender identity.

This long search made me acutely sensitive to the relationship between language and identity — how the way we define ourselves, and are defined by others, set the boundaries of what’s imaginable, the horizons within which we exist. As I pursued my doctoral studies in 19th century lit and culture, my questions about this relationship took on an historical dimension, viz. what does it mean to be something before that “something” has a name and a profile? What, for example, does it mean to be trans before there was “trans”? And since I came out, the questions have become infused with political significance. Establishing our existence across time has come to seem a necessary counter to the still prevalent belief that we’re an invention of modern medical science and “political correctness on steroids,” and to the attempts by far-right legislators, religious leaders, and ideologues to exploit this belief for the purpose of erasing us from the public sphere.

Finding our trans ancestors isn’t as straightforward as it’s sometimes made to sound, however. Not because our transhistorical existence (pardon the pun) is itself in question. Contemporary research is bearing out, and my own experience and that of other folks I’ve talked to tell me, that our gender identity isn’t a malleable thing that the social matrix we’re born into molds to suit its pleasure. On the contrary, the core aspects of who we are, are hardwired into us; and as an innate thing, the trans wiring has remained more or less the same across the centuries irrespective of how it’s been accounted for in different periods. Instead. the challenge in locating our ancestors lay in recognizing them in the historical records of times before there was a word for people like us. As a frequently despised minority, we left few traces of our existence. Even when we did, they tended to emerge filtered through thick layers of social policing, as in European conquerors’ accounts of Native American berdaches or “two-spirit” people, or the sexological case studies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And the way these gender police of the past described us is often difficult to translate into contemporary terms.

The sexologists’ case studies are a good place to get a sense of both the challenges and the stakes involved in doing this historical sleuthing. The academic discipline of sexology laid the groundwork for modern medicine’s understanding of biological sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender presentation, etc., by attempting to identify and describe in encyclopedic fashion the various forms of human “sexual” identity and behavior. The discipline’s focus and comprehensiveness thus make it likely that we’ll find some relevant cases. By the same token, the direct line of descent from sexology to contemporary psychology and endocrinology suggests that the descriptions of the cases will be in some measure familiar, and won’t require extensive translation to be recognizable. This baseline familiarity should make the differences in thinking about gender identity easier to see. And in those differences, we’ll recognize many of the sources for the current prejudicial thinking against trans folks — and for the sorts of “treatments” that people like the current VPOTUS would like to see inflicted on us.

I’ll use for this exercise one of sexology’s foundational works, German psychiatrist Richard von Krafft-Ebing’s reference manual, Psychopathia Sexualis. This groundbreaking work first appeared in 1886, and ran to 12 editions during the author’s lifetime. One of the first differences that’s bound to jump out at 21st-century readers is that this “reference” work is expressly not a disinterested, “objective” exposition of its subject (setting aside the question to what extent reference works ever are). The word “pathology” in its title signals this: Krafft-Ebing’s goal is to promote sexual health, which by his definition is being cisgender and heterosexual. The healthy, “normal” individual, that is, identifies as the gender they were assigned at birth, and is sexually attracted solely to members of the “opposite” sex.

Pathological sexualities, then, are those that deviate in any way from this cis/hetero norm. Krafft-Ebing identifies and names several such sexualities. This sense of plenitude is deceptive, however, for the purpose of his diagnostic model isn’t to validate these different orientations and identities, but to facilitate their erasure or quarantining. The model’s form, a ruthlessly hierarchical scale progressing from least to greatest “degree” of deviancy, reflects this purpose. The mildest degree Krafft-Ebing identifies is in effect situational gayness — same-sex play undertaken in places like prison and boarding school where the opposite sex just isn’t around to provide “natural sexual satisfaction” (p. 188, 7th edition, from which I’ll be citing throughout). From there, the different pathologies are plotted on the scale according to the following three criteria:

the extent to which the individual is attracted to members of their own sex (the more serious cases — those individuals whose attraction runs solely in that direction — are considered “congenital” rather than “acquired”);

the extent to which the individual identifies as a member of the opposite sex; and

the extent to which the individual physically resembles a member of the opposite sex.

At the far end of the scale are “androgyny and gynandry,” in which the individual “approaches the opposite sex anthropologically” (i.e., physically), and not just psychologically (p. 304).

One thing that has likely struck readers by this point is the degree to which Krafft-Ebing’s “psychiatric” model roots both sexual orientation and gender identity in the body, specifically the genitals. Provided their private parts are “fully differentiated” (i.e., show no signs of physical “hermaphroditism”), individuals who are “normal” are expected to submit absolutely to their dictates. Individuals who buck their crotches have an “abnormal sexual instinct,” even if (as with “androgynes”) other body parts show evidence of what we recognize today as intersexuality. Indeed, far from being a mitigating factor, intersexuality “apparently represents a very high degree of degeneration” (p. 304). The genitals trump everything, including the brain, which instead of being the seat of identity is, Krafft-Ebing asserts, where the source of “pathological perversions” “must be sought” (p. 223).

The biggest challenge this genital-centered model poses for identifying trans individuals in the case studies of Psychopathia Sexualis is that it doesn’t distinguish gender identity from either biological sex or sexual orientation. While Krafft-Ebing uses several words for those attracted to members of their own sex (“homo-sexuals,” “inverts,” “urnings,” “bi-sexuals,” though the latter word appears rarely), there’s no corresponding terminology where gender identity is concerned. To be assigned male at birth (AMAB) is to be male, and to be assigned female at birth (AFAB) is to be female — pure and simple. There’s no need to name the cisgender condition because there’s no other gender identity to distinguish it from. The criterion that measures sexual pathology in terms of an individual’s identification with the opposite sex certainly appears to describe the transgender condition on the face of it. Krafft-Ebing’s model, though, actually associates it with sexual orientation. The reason for this represents a significant way in which thinking has changed in the past century. Homosexuality is defined by the model not as a positive thing in itself, but rather as a failure to be what one should be according to the configuration of one’s genitals. To be someone AMAB who loves others AMAB is to be less than fully male, to have a failing (aka sexual pathology) called “homo-sexuality.” And since the model recognizes only two genders, to fail to be fully male (to be “homo-sexual”) is necessarily to be female in some degree, whether psychologically alone or, as in the case of androgyny and gynandry, physically as well. Someone we would identify as a trans woman, then, was according to Krafft-Ebing simply a very gay man — a view that remains prevalent today among evangelicals and other “social conservatives” (see my earlier post on “genital fundamentalism”). The converse mostly holds true of those AFAB who love others AFAB, though Krafft-Ebing’s sexism makes him uncomfortable attributing maleness to anyone not born with a penis.

Since femaleness is attributed to any non-hetero individual AMAB, and maleness to any non-hetero individual AFAB (with the aforementioned reservation), such attributions aren’t conclusive for our purposes. In order to recognize our trans ancestors in Krafft-Ebing’s case studies, we need to dig deeper.

In more than a few cases, unfortunately, there isn’t much more information about the person in question to dig into. Consider, for example, some individuals described briefly by the gay German physician who’s the subject of case 115, and who Krafft-Ebing refers to simply as “X.” X. presents these individuals, who are all personal acquaintances of his, as examples of “homo-sexual” men who per Krafft-Ebing’s model must “feel themselves as women” (he asserts that such “is with me not the case”). Of two Viennese acquaintances, a barber and a former butcher, for example, he says that both “bore feminine names” and “never missed an opportunity, during the carnival time, to show themselves in very fantastic feminine masks” (p. 273). There’s no way of knowing from those few details whether these individuals were anywhere on the trans spectrum, or were simply flamboyant cis gay men (given the strict social policing of gender at that time, they’re very unlikely to have been straight). The same is true of a third individual from Vienna, “a young man who was accustomed to frequent masked balls dressed as a girl, and entice young men.” Having seduced them, X. tells us, “he would then pretend that he was menstruating, and thus induce the others to use him per os [receive blow jobs from him]” (p. 274). The pretense of having a period is as likely to be a mere sexual ruse as it is to be indicative of any deeper female identification.

Other cases are more tantalizing, but ultimately inconclusive. The case of the 33 year old school teacher “Franz St.” (#101) is one example. Krafft-Ebing first describes Franz St. in feminine terms (by Victorian standards) as “emotional, timid, [and] intolerant of alcohol,” then proceeds to sketch an individual who was gradually overwhelmed by various physical and psychological ailments. First, there were “spinal irritation,” “pressure in the head,” and apparent feelings of anxiety or guilt surrounding sex (“neurasthenia sexualis”). There followed “delusions of suspicion” (paranoia), and “olfactory hallucinations” — “smell[ing] corpses and foul urine” — that according to Krafft-Ebing Franz St. attributed to their own “inward pollution.” Ultimately, we’re told, these symptoms became focused on their gender identity: they became “cross…when addressed as ‘mister’,” insisting that “voices told [them]” that they were “a woman,” and became convinced that their “breasts were growing” and that people were calling them a “whore” (pp. 216-7). (Here and below, I’ve adjusted Krafft-Ebing’s pronouns so as not to obviously misgender the people in question.) Did this disturbing array of symptoms stem from their trying to repress their trans gender identity — the “inward pollution” referred to? That’s certainly a plausible (and profoundly sad) explanation. Without a more detailed account, though, we can’t discard the possibility that Franz St.’s apparent female identification arose instead from a displaced sense of impotence. In other words, it might have been how they expressed the guilt they felt over being unable to fully measure up, in whatever way(s), as a “man.” The fact that they had “given up coitus” (sexual intercourse) a few years earlier because they “no longer experienced pleasurable feeling from it” suggests itself as a possible source of guilt, but is in no way definitive (p. 217).

The case of “Miss X.” (#130) is similarly inconclusive. Miss X.’s gender presentation as Krafft-Ebing describes it suggests someone who would today identify as at least gender queer: “[They] wore a gentleman’s hat, [their] hair closely cut, eye-glasses, a gentleman’s cravat, a coat-like outer garment of masculine cut that reached well down over [their] gown, and boots with high heels.” With their “coarse, somewhat masculine features” and “harsh, deep voice,” Krafft-Ebing asserts, they “made rather the impression of a man in female attire than that of a lady, if one but overlooked the bosom and the decidedly feminine form of the pelvis.” He states that he saw no “signs of erotocism [sic]” associated with their presentation — in other words, they weren’t a fetishistic cross-dresser — and he relates that when he asked them about their clothing, they responded simply that “the style…suited [them] better” (p. 309). So far, so good.

Other details involving Miss X.’s gender identity, however, are less revealing. Krafft-Ebing’s observation that they “had a preference for horses and masculine pursuits, and never [had] any interest in feminine occupations,” for example, evidences in and of itself nothing more than a tomboyish streak and a rejection of the limited range of pursuits allowed to women of their class at the time. By the same token, we can’t draw any definite conclusions from Krafft-Ebing’s statement that Miss X.’s family saw occasional evidence that they “did not regard [themselves] as a female,” or even his own claim that Miss X. “made remarks which indicated that [they] looked upon [themselves] as a man” (p. 309). Given the way his model defines gender, these observations may mean nothing more than that he viewed Miss X. — and they perhaps also viewed themselves — as less than fully “female.” Their attraction to women lends weight to this interpretation. In sum, it seems clear that Miss X. would identify themselves today as at least a butch lesbian. Whether they would place themselves anywhere on the trans spectrum, though, must remain an open question.

Despite the difficulties involved in translating Krafft-Ebing’s diagnostic model into contemporary terms, there are a few cases in Psychopathia Sexualis in which individuals are more or less unambiguously trans. Perhaps the most obvious case of transness in the work is that of the Hungarian Count Sandor V. (#131). Sandor was AFAB, but lived presenting as male. “I had an indescribable aversion...for everything feminine,” he says of himself, “…in as far as it concerned me” (p. 312). His habits as Krafft-Ebing describes them were those of a late 19th-century gentleman: he was “a passionate smoker,” “was often intoxicated,” “had a passion for masculine sports,” and “was a very skillful fencer” (pp. 312, 311). He’s also characterized as something of a Don Juan, having “had many liaisons with ladies,” and entered brief marriages with two women (p. 312). Still more telling is his relationship to his body, though some details might be attributed to his desire to “pass” as male. For instance, he “knew how to imitate a scrotum,” we’re told, “with handkerchiefs or gloves stuffed in the trousers,” and was spied with “something like an erected member” (boner) at one point by the father of his second wife. Krafft-Ebing speculates that this “member” was “probably a Priapus” (dildo) (pp. 312-3). Sandor also had his face shaved regularly, despite “the absence of a moustache,” and he explained the “traces of menstrual blood” found on his sheets by the maids in his hotel as “hæmorrhoidal” (pp. 314, 313).

Details from Sandor’s psychiatric examination, though, (he was briefly institutionalized) point pretty unambiguously to a deeper masculine identification, and the feelings associated with what Julia Serano terms “gender dissonance.” In “sensual dreams,” we’re told, he said he always “felt [himself] in the situation of a man,” and in his waking life he never allowed others to touch him “ad genitalia.” Krafft-Ebing attributes his reticence where his private parts are concerned to his desire to protect his “great secret,” but the next detail we’re provided suggests that gender-related disgust or dysphoria must have played a prominent role as well: “It was plain to be seen that [Sandor] had a horror of speaking of menstruation; that it was a thing repugnant to [his] masculine consciousness and feeling” (p. 315). His reaction to being forced while institutionalized to wear women’s clothing similarly conveys this deep sense of dissonance: “without being asked, [Sandor] related that [he] was overcome with actual fear when, in [his] cell, [he] was compelled to force himself into the unusual female attire” (p. 315). By contrast, he’s described as being “more open, more communicative,” “more free, natural, and apparently correct,” when treated by the doctors “as a man” (p. 314).

Krafft-Ebing expresses admiration for Sandor’s learning and intellect (p. 313). However, it’s clear from his otherwise detached, clinical tone, his disparaging reference to Sandor early on as “this man-woman” (p. 310) and persistent misgendering of him thereafter, and his diagnosis of his case as “gynandry” that despite recognizing Sandor’s “masculine consciousness and feeling,” he considers him a pathologically deluded woman. The fact that the patient’s “genitals [appear] completely feminine, without trace of hermaphroditic appearance,” render this conclusion (to him) both obvious and necessary (p. 316). It’s easy for anyone trans, though, to imagine how traumatic Sandor’s time in lockup must have been, to sympathize with his declaration that he “felt both well and happy” when following his “perverse” “sexual inclinations,” and to cheer on learning that instead of being “marked with the stigma of moral insanity,” he was soon released, returned to Hungary, and “again gave [himself] out as Count Sandor” (pp. 315, 314, 317). This outcome is as clear a confirmation as we could hope to find in a late 19th-century document not only that trans folks existed then — as we have throughout time — but also that affirming our sense of who we are is the best way forward for us and ultimately for all concerned.

The “treatment” Miss X. received for being who they were was far more tragic, and is an equally clear illustration of the stakes involved in establishing the past existence — and thus naturalness — of gender variance. Krafft-Ebing says that Miss X. consulted him in late 1881 to be treated for “severe spinal irritation,” insomnia, and morphine addiction, and he links the first two symptoms to “a neurasthenic and hysterical neurosis” (depression, stress, etc.). The good doctor traces his patient’s “trouble” to “a fall on [their] back” nine years earlier, which he claims “terribly frightened” them, though he acknowledges that they had experienced “hysterical symptoms” in childhood (p. 308). These details strongly suggest that Miss X.’s “trouble” was indeed partly, and perhaps predominantly, psychological, but the vagueness of the diagnostic terms Krafft-Ebing uses (neurasthenia, hysteria) obscures rather than illuminates its sources. That those sources are in some measure tied to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity, though, seems all but certain. Consider in this regard the following observation by another of his “homo-sexual” patients, the 30 year old merchant of case 114: “I…believe, like the others that have written to you, that our nervousness is first acquired as a result of our unhappy, unspeakably miserable life among our fellow-creatures” (p. 260).

If Krafft-Ebing recognizes this, it evidently inspires in him nothing but a drive to suppress those sources. Of his treatment of Miss X., he remarks that during a hospital stay “of some months” they were weaned from morphine, and their “neurosis” was “considerably improved” by the “remarkably favorable influence” of “general faradization” (pp. 308-9). A common treatment at that time, faradization involved the application of electric current to the patient’s body “along the head-foot axis” at a strength judged “pleasantly painful” — a form of electro-shock therapy (see Mary De Young, Encyclopedia of Asylum Therapeutics 1750-1950s, p. 88). At the end of the case study, Krafft-Ebing says that he saw Miss X. again six years later after they were admitted to a sanitarium due to a recurrence of their symptoms (including addiction to morphine). He notes that their “contrary sexual feeling [attraction to women] existed unchanged,” and that “the most careful watching” was required to prevent them from making “improper advances toward their fellow-patients.” His patient’s condition, he continues, “remained quite unchanged until 1889,” at which point they died of “exhaustion” (a word he himself places in quotation marks). He concludes with a description of the findings of the autopsy performed on Miss X., which to all appearances proved inconclusive — “Nothing abnormal in cerebellum and great ganglia,” he observes in closing (p. 310).

In death, Miss X. was to Krafft-Ebing and others like him what they were in life, a deviation from prescribed norms that had to be made to conform to those norms through “treatment,” or quarantined from the “healthy,” “normal” cis/hetero public through medical diagnosis and (even if it proved fatal) institutionalization. To his credit, Krafft-Ebing did acknowledge that “homo-sexuality” — including transness and gender variance more broadly — was at least often a congenital condition. This acknowledgement opened the door for others to argue that since it couldn’t be helped and didn’t harm anyone else, maybe just maybe it shouldn’t be punishable. Indeed, more than one of his subjects in Psychopathia Sexualis make this argument. Nonetheless, it’s sobering to realize the extent to which the same battles are being fought a century-plus later over the rights of LGBTQ+ people, and to realize that many of us continue to struggle to have our very existence, let alone our right to take our place in public life, recognized. For trans folks, statements like “If it has a penis, it’s a boy” (and if it doesn’t, it isn’t), and existential legal threats like Grand Inquisitor-wannabe Mike Pence’s advocacy of public funding for conversion therapy, still loom far too large.