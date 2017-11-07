Trans Suffering Is Not Only "Psychological"

I recently came out out as queer and genderqueer on Facebook. After this announcement, one response I received was people checking in on me to make sure I was okay. Though this was an offering of support, I felt ambivalent. Of course, sharing my gender and sexual identity publicly was vulnerable and risky, but when one primary response was basically “Are you okay?” I couldn’t help but be reminded of how common it is to pathologize being queer and trans. One of the implications I felt was that the source of my possible pain is the mere fact that I am queer and trans, as opposed to my social context. It’s true that discomfort with some of the contours, parts and makeup of my body as well as uncertainty about what next steps to take are a result of my trans identity.

pixabay.com

Without question, though, the vast majority of my pain and strife around gender has nothing to do with being trans and queer and everything to do with living in a culture with such strict rules and restrictions around gender expression and identity. That I even need to “come out” to proclaim this aspect of myself is itself a symptom of the deeper sources of suffering:

The rampant assumption that being cis is the natural identity and being trans* is deviant. This forces me to move through the world on edge, perpetually uncertain if I will be misgendered, mocked, or worse.

The pervasive attack on and mockery of femininity, especially trans-femininity, that leave femmes of all genders in a defensive position against an often hostile or alienating world. This is why I surround myself with queer and trans people who support feminine expression.

The repeated misgendering throughout my day, by using the wrong pronouns, and generally calling me “man,” “brother,” and “sir,” no matter what I wear, how I look, or how I act. This comes both from people who know and don’t know I am trans.

The ongoing, daily decisions between my safety and my dignity. Do I present as feminine, and feel true to myself, or go in “boy-passing” mode, and feel invisible, but at least confident I won’t be verbally or physically assaulted, because I will be misread as a straight white cis man?

Even the few personal factors I mentioned above are also deeply affected by social conditioning. The way I perceive the shape and parts of my body, and that I even understand my body in “parts” and hyper-focus on some sections instead of the whole. The scrutiny given to trans and non-binary bodies, as if we are fake, failing, hypocritical, seeking attention, or ridiculous in some way. The negative conditioning around body shape and trans bodies contribute to my insecurity and disembodiment – or what the medical-psychiatric establishment wants us to call “dysphoria,” and view only as “mental illness.” Gender dissonance is partly psychological, but this emphasis overlooks the ways cisgender entitlement to their genders and anti-trans judgment and violence cause so much suffering and alienation for trans people.

Uncertainty about next steps in my gender journey follows. Questioning the use of HRT or medical procedures is affected by the expectations and judgments projected onto my body and the privileging of cisgender and gender-conforming presentations. Coupled with the assumption that passing as a cis man or woman by “fully medically transitioning” is the only route to trans self-actualization, this leads to a culture of erasing or stigmatizing any variance in gender expression.

These factors all multiply with the intersections of other identities, such as:

· The ongoing attacks on and murders of trans women, especially black trans women. 2017 is the deadliest year on record for trans women, and almost all the victims were women of color.

· The even greater invalidation and shame of trans and nonbinary identities for children, elderly, fat, and mentally or physically disabled people and their dignified self-determination.

· Incarcerated and detained trans people forced into prisons for their assigned rather than identified genders and living at high risk of sexual violence.

· The high cost and institutional barriers to trans healthcare, making medical transitions often a burden or inaccessible for everyone but the wealthy.

The list could go on. I’m not saying it was wrong to check in on me. Reaching out can be an act of caring friendship and support. (I won’t say “allyship.” These are not grand gestures. This is basic human kindness.) But don’t stop there. Educate yourself and your family, communities, and workplaces, so we don’t have to be the only ones. Don’t assume people’s genders or pronouns by appearance or name. Use language that is less gendered, even with cis and straight people. Don’t mock queer or variant gender expressions. Don’t reduce trans people’s identities (or anyone’s) to whether or not we have a penis.

Ask yourself and your friends when you realized you were straight and/or a (cis) man or woman. Maybe even try bending your own gender expression, like wearing a skirt and make-up if you’re a cis man or not shaving if you’re a cis woman; observe your own and others’ reactions (realizing this is not the same as actually being trans, non-binary, or queer). Speak and act out against anti-queer and anti-trans bullying and violence, the so-called Bathroom Bills and any other strictly gendered policies or practices, the transgender military ban and the views supporting it, and violence by police and vigilantes against queer and trans people.