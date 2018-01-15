Transforming billboards into roofs for families affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

I have the ongoing curiosity of finding content on the Internet that has the potential to elicit online conversation. This two-way conversation dimension is where we can really distinguish traditional media from social media. Just recently, I ran into a project on traditional media called AidMedia and I couldn’t help wondering how brands can act different than expected when they think about how to maintain presence and awareness.

On September 20 of last year Hurricane Maria barreled through Puerto Rico, with raging winds that tore the roofs off thousands of homes. The magnitude of the damage was such that some three months after the storm, there are still thousands of dwellings that lack roofs on the island. The response to this unprecedented emergency situation has prompted alliances that bring together both private and public entities, leading to creative yet effective solutions. One example is the Outdoor Advertising Association of Puerto Rico (OAAPR) that together with its clients, launched the AidMedia project, which consists of covering residences that lost their roofs during the passing of Hurricane Maria, with tailor made tarps made of the resistant material canvas used for billboards. These new roofs have a positive or inspiring message sponsored by OAAPR member’s clients.

Through this initiative, developed by DDB Latina Puerto Rico advertising agency, the advertisers pay for the production of the custom made tarps to cover residences that have been previously identified by the government of the island’s municipalities. Then OAAPR staff install the tarps as roof designed to fit the specific dimensions of a house. The canvas used for the roofs is the same as the one used for billboard, and thus is able to resist weather conditions, including rain.

"Our intention is to alleviate the living conditions of families who remain in their homes despite the damage caused by Hurricane Maria to the structure,” said Daniel Ramy from OAAPR. “We want to contribute to help Puerto Rico get on its feet by helping these families to continue to move forward, feeling a little more protected from the weather conditions until they receive more help to rebuild their roofs. "

Edgardo Manuel Rivera, DDB Latina Puerto Rico CEO, said that "we are pleased to have achieved this creative and relevant solution for the benefit of Puerto Rican families, addressing the shortage of tarps, caused by the magnitude of the storm".

To date, the AidMedia project has provided tarps to residences in the municipalities of Dorado and Caguas, with the participation of commercial brands such as Bayer, Puma, Medalla, Sam's, and WalMart, among others.

"We thank our clients for their generosity and DDB Latina PR for supporting us in this team effort, by contributing to AidMedia to cover residences with messages of hope as part of the recovery process of Puerto Rico," said Ramy.

A new phase of the project will be launched, including a microsite that will feature homes that still lack a roof so that companies and brands can select the properties that they want to cover through this initiative.