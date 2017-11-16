Transforming Healthcare With Data: Debriefing

In November the much anticipated Transforming Healthcare With Data conference was held in Los Angeles. Over 300 healthcare professionals, developers, entrepreneurs, and data scientists descended on the city to debate and discuss the ever increasing potential of big data and technology in the healthcare sector.

The conference was held by SixThirty Group, HTE@USC, USC Business Analytics, and the City of Los Angeles. It was by all accounts an unquestionable success with many game-changing connections and discussions taking place throughout the event. Many of which will have undoubtedly sewn the seeds for some exciting future digital health developments.

Today we are going to take a look at a few of the already existing digital health startups that attended the conference to see the kinds of things they are aiming to achieve.

Deep 6 AI

Deep 6 AI is aiming to create a system that solves one of the biggest issues in the world of clinical trials – finding participants.

Without suitable participants, clinical trials can be delayed for alarming amounts of time until suitable candidates are located. This results in life-saving drugs being off the market for longer than required, and it is quite literally costing lives on a daily basis.

Deep 6 AI is using the power of natural language processing and artificial intelligence to help solve this issue. Their system analyses medical records to find suitable candidates for trials (which was previously a manual process). This results in trials locating suitable participants quicker than has previously been possible.

Stasis Labs

Stasis Labs have come up with a system that is one of those ideas that you instantly wonder “why hasn’t this been done sooner”. While the implementation and technology behind the startup are complex, the principle is not.

Stasis labs have created a system that allows doctors to view their patient’s vital signs in real time from their smartphone. The patient’s diagnostic equipment is connected to a cloud server which currently is responsible for over 11 million patients (and growing). Doctors can get alerts to critical situations, and prioritize patient visits ensuring those in most need of attention are seen to as a priority.

Semioe

Semioe are a Beijing-based startup that focuses on enabling personalized healthcare through building semantic capacity and modularizing knowledge into a network of connected point-of-care devices and wearables. Semioe’s very ambitious goal is to empower healthcare IoT devices to better understand and serve every one of us.

To get there, Semioe must tackle three major challenges.

How can we aggregate data across a great variety of medical IoT devices?

How can we build an interaction between humans and machines?

How can we incorporate expert’s (doctor’s) knowledge into the interaction?

It’s About Data

Semioe have established a “personal health record” (PHR) system based on the research description framework. In other words, PHR is an EHR system with a semantic upgrade. The PHR system is capable of collecting and combining data from medical devices with unstructured data from patient-machine or patient-doctor interactions and data linked to scientific journals and other references.

Leveraging the Power of Social Data

Many important health-relevant data cannot be collected by sensors (such as emotions and pain levels), but it is possible to collect it through patient’s social interactions, especially interactions with health experts. Semioe refer to this set of data as “social health data.”

Semioe have developed a patented digital process using diagrammatic reasoning in order to transform knowledge fragments and expert information into diagram charts. Each diagram uses decision trees and a scoring mechanism to mimic the conventional doctor-patient consultation process. Through a chat interface, any patient can get expert health recommendations through a Q&A process. Each step of the process is also a point of social health data collection.

Sharing Makes Smart Devices Intelligent

Semioe believe that the development of IoT technology should have a similar path as that of the internet. Despite a great number of website makers, all websites have multiple shared properties, two of which are shared URL and metadata.

Semioe have an ambitious vision for the future world of IoT, that:

Every device has a unique URL - just like the URL in Internet;

Every device has a webpage, which displays general information, standard API, and thecurrent status of the device;

With this system every human and machine can understand and use the data collected through the device.

Putting It All Together

Just imagine what we achieve in healthcare if we could portray a whole picture of everyone’s health, and Semioe are seemingly already on the right path to achieve this. To date they have already amassed an impressive health knowledge base with 200,000 entries, they have 80,000 health terms in their Semioe dictionary, and they have 3,000 health knowledge diagrams created by medical professionals.

In 2018 they plan to serve 1,000,000 doctors and patients with their system by building 100 community healthcare centers and 100 corporate healthcare centers throughout China.