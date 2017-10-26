Ryan Murphy's New Show Makes History By Casting Record Number Of Trans Actors

A new series from director and producer Ryan Murphy is set to make history by including the largest number of openly trans actors to appear in series regular roles on a television program.

“POSE,” which will air on FX and goes into production in November, “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world,” according to a press release sent to HuffPost.

MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hallie Sahar and Angelica Ross are among those slated to join the cast, with trans writers Janet Mock and Our Lady J on board to create the show’s script alongside co-creator Steven Canals. Trans activist and director Silas Howard, who has helmed episodes of “Transparent” and “This Is Us,” will serve as co-executive producer.

“We are thrilled that ‘POSE’ pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” co-creator Steven Canals said in the press release. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”

People on social media seemed generally thrilled with the news:

#Pose is going to have the most trans actors in leading roles in HISTORY and Disney is gonna have a main character come out in #AndiMack pic.twitter.com/vlJuZ5g2T6 — gustavo (@RamsettPark) October 25, 2017

@janetmock Gurl Pose sounds groundbreaking!!! I’m too ready to see a show with an all trans cast on @FXNetworks — Ellie Gaustria (@EllieGaustria) October 25, 2017

this news is amazing. not only the cast, but writers (Janet Mock! Our Lady J!), exec prod (Silas Howard!), and the many ball consultants https://t.co/1Pu5XSH2Mi — e. oliver whitney (@CinemaBite) October 25, 2017

“POSE” is a groundbreaking project both for its content and for its elevation of transgender representation both in front of and behind the camera ― a problem that has plagued Hollywood.