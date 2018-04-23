Dating App Transdr Aims To Be A Tinder Alternative For Trans People

Dating in the digital age just got a little easier for the transgender community.

Billed as “Tinder for trans people,” Transdr aims to help connect reliable partners and friends. At the same time, the app’s developers hope it will fill a long-existing void as a legitimate dating app focused exclusively on transgender users and trans-attracted people.

The app, which launched last month and is currently available for free, operates in a similar fashion to predecessors Tinder and Grindr. Users can swipe right or left on a profile depending on their level of interest, and if both users swipe right— indicating mutual interest — they can communicate with each other. There’s also a search feature that allows users to narrow their preferences.

Transdr’s co-founder Sean Kennedy described the app as “a new place for trans people who are looking for serious relationships.”

Interestingly, Transdr arrives at a time when previously existing apps have already expanded their services to include trans users. In 2016, Tinder announced an update that made it possible for users to specify gender identities like “transgender,” “trans man,” “trans woman,” and “gender queer.”

Previously aimed at gay men, Grindr followed suit last November, offering users customizable gender identity and pronoun fields.

In spite of those efforts, questions about those apps’ inclusivity for all users remain. Last month, a transgender woman in Oregon reportedly filed a lawsuit against Tinder, arguing that her profile was removed from the app for “violating its terms of service” after she indicated that she was a “preop trans woman.”

Meanwhile, Craigslist shuttered its personals section in late March, removing yet another social networking resource for trans people.

“Life has been so hard for trans people because they have to overcome the social stigma of being transgender. When it comes to dating, it’s even harder for them,” Kennedy, who is based in Canada, said in an email. “They need a comfortable place to meet and date with other trans people without judgment.”