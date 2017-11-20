Transgender Day Of Remembrance: Elegy Against Hate

Today, November 20th, is Transgender Day Of Remembrance, the eighteenth such commemoration of all the transgender men and women who died by transphobic violence. Every year, the LGBT community pauses to make this solemn observance, even as the killings continue. This year, the observance is especially poignant, given the heightened anti-trans climate in which we now live. In the United States alone this past year, 25 transgender men and women were slain in acts of horrific cruelty, and there are still leaves remaining on the calendar. This is to say nothing about what’s happening to trans people abroad, as witness just one bloodcurdling murder that took place in Brazil earlier this year. In that shocking episode, a blood-soaked victim, 42-year-old Dandara Dos Santos was recorded on video begging for her life, as a bloodthirsty, twisted mob beats her savagely. She is then hurled into a wheelbarrow, and taken to her death, which occurs off-camera. This really happened in our world, in 2017, along with too many other hideous examples of the evil that manifests itself when people believe they can prey on those who appear “less than” to their cold, unfeeling eyes.

Several years ago, I covered the slaying of Islan Nettles, a young trans woman of color who was beaten to death across the street from a New York City police station. Imagine that—people so corrupted with the spirit of hate, that they committed murder, literally under the noses of the cops. This, to me, is the essence of the terror that the transgender community must live with, every single day. Look at Tee Tee Dangerfield, cut down in a fusillade of bullets on a dark Atlanta street, just as the first light of day peeked over the horizon. Think about how the laughter and joy died with Chyna Doll Dupree, a gifted performer who was cut down at just 31 years of age. Remember what happened to Ebony Morgan, and pray that she now resides in a place of love and light (like all these defenseless human beings who died so horribly), in stark contrast to the way she departed from this Earth.

2017 might be the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans, and with the rise of bigotry into a socially acceptable means of expression, I can’t help but wonder what it means to wake up as a transgender person today, knowing that you might step out your front door, and walk right into eternity. We won’t see any calming influence from our leaders—in fact, President Trump added fuel to the anti-trans fire last summer by announcing he was banning all transgender troops from the military. By casting these brave men and women as “unfit” to defend their country—including protecting those who would do them harm—the President gave his official seal of approval to those whose inclination is to murder those “different, unacceptable” individuals in our midst. I think that should shock the conscience of good people everywhere.

I hope you’ll take a moment today to stop what you’re doing, and reflect on the loss of so many beautiful people at the hands of others who have no care for the crimes they commit, or the suffering they inflict on their victims. Change, it is clear, won’t come from those we have elected to govern us. It won’t come from our neighbors who can’t muster up any sympathy for those who fall dead in the shadow of hate. I submit to you, that the best way to honor the memories of all those whose voices were forever silenced, is to raise your own voice, as have the survivors of history’s many other unspeakable atrocities, and say, “Never again”. That’s something to remember today.