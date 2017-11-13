Transitioning to Adult Services

All parents are preparing their children for adulthood, but for the parents of children with disabilities it includes an official process known as “transition.”

Transition is a time to plan for all the elements of adulthood, postsecondary education, careers, health care, financial benefits, housing, and even socializing.

During the transition process, young adults should gain the skills and knowledge they’ll need to live as self-sufficiently as possible, from the practical (using public transportation, paying bills, job training) to less concrete people skills and social navigation. So where should parents and caregivers begin their work to make this life change go as smoothly as possible?

Speak Out – Parents will need to be advocates through the transition process, but an important part of becoming an independent adult is being able to speak up for the things you want, deserve and to which you are legally entitled. Empower your child with education about their rights at home, at work and in public settings.

Begin Early – Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that transition-planning starts before the student reaches age 16, but your Individualized Education Program (IEP) team may suggest that you get started as early as 14. Adult programs and resources can be limited, so it’s good to start exploring and making decisions as early as possible.

Be Proactive – A disability and a record of previous services do not guarantee access to adult services. Criteria for adults may be stricter, less individualized, and services are not mandated. Get on an agency’s waitlist as soon as possible and stay in regular contact. Don’t be discouraged by an initial rejection. Be persistent.

Don't go it Alone – The volumes of information needed to access and apply for transition and adult services can be overwhelming. Enlist the help of friends or family to help with research and organization.

Move Out – Explore independent living options and supports in your community, from living independently without any assistance to living in a supported environment.

Hire Help – Consider hiring a personal care assistant to help with personal care needs at home, school or work. This allows parents to turn over some care-giving responsibilities and allows the young adult to feel more independent.

And perhaps the most challenging step of all, stepping back – As your child transitions into the adult world, you have to let them make their own final decisions with your input, advice and guidance.