NOW PLAYING

Transparency and Justice: A Conversation about Policing and Community

HuffPost and The Sacramento Bee, in partnership with the Sacramento Public Library, host a conversation about transparency, accountability and how the community can continue to move forward six months after the Stephon Clark shooting. The event is part of HuffPost's "Listen to America" RV tour — a two-week journey through five Western states to talk about issues affecting communities in California, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona and Colorado.