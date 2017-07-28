'Transparent' Season 4 Trailer Drops With A Message For Trump

“At ‘Transparent’ we believe in the integrity of the trans community, which we know firsthand because we are all either trans or allies to the trans community,” it continues. “It is a revolutionary act for a trans person to simply leave the house and walk down the street. We tap into the incredible history of survival the trans community has achieved against all odds, knowing that our fight is noble and on the side of justice and human rights.”

“Transparent” Season 4 debuts Sept. 22 on Amazon Prime.